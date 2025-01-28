Demo Event

General admission. Includes off-site parking and transportation to Cantigny Park.
The holder of this ticket voluntarily assumes all risk and danger of personal injury, including death, and all hazards arising from, or related in any way to, the event, whether occurring prior to, during, or after the event, howsoever caused and whether by negligence or otherwise. Further, this is an outdoor event so please plan accordingly. There will be no cancellations or refunds due to weather. There will not be a rescheduled event. The ticket purchased revenue will remain as a donation to West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans.
General admission. Includes off-site parking and transportation to Cantigny Park.
The holder of this ticket voluntarily assumes all risk and danger of personal injury, including death, and all hazards arising from, or related in any way to, the event, whether occurring prior to, during, or after the event, howsoever caused and whether by negligence or otherwise. Further, this is an outdoor event so please plan accordingly. There will be no cancellations or refunds due to weather. There will not be a rescheduled event. The ticket purchased revenue will remain as a donation to West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans.
Donated General Admission for a Veteran
$50
Donate a ticket so a veteran can attend. WSFDV will distribute this ticket on your behalf.
Donate a ticket so a veteran can attend. WSFDV will distribute this ticket on your behalf.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Sponsorship includes ten (10) General Admission Tickets
Sponsorship includes ten (10) General Admission Tickets
Add a donation for West Suburban Foundation For Disabled Veterans
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!