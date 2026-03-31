Democracy by Design 2026

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About this event
Entrance to the event, with complimentary beer, wine and snacks.
Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!
Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!
Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!
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