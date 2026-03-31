League of Women Voters of Geauga

Hosted by

League of Women Voters of Geauga

About this event

Democracy by Design 2026

106 Water St

Chardon, OH 44024, USA

General Admission
$10

Entrance to the event, with complimentary beer, wine and snacks.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!

15 Raffle Tickets
$40

Basket raffle of various valuable goods and services. You can decide which prizes you'd like upon arrival. Increase your chances by buying multiple tickets!

Add a donation for League of Women Voters of Geauga

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