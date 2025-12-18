Democracy in Action 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Columbus, OH 43210, USA
Join fellow supporters of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Columbus for an inspiring evening dedicated to defending democracy and empowering voters. General Admission includes access to the full Democracy In Action program and celebration of the League’s legacy of nonpartisan civic engagement and women’s voting rights.
Patron Tickets offer an enhanced Democracy In Action experience for those who wish to further support the League’s mission. Benefits include priority entry and reserved seating, along with recognition of your commitment to protecting voting rights, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing the long history of women’s leadership in civic life.
Sponsor Tickets reflect a deep investment in the League’s work to defend democracy and empower voters across Central Ohio. In addition to premium event benefits, Sponsor Ticket holders help sustain critical nonpartisan programs such as voter education, voter registration, candidate forums, and advocacy for fair and accessible elections. Sponsor support honors the legacy of women who fought for the right to vote and ensures that future generations are informed, engaged, and empowered participants in our democracy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!