New Mexico DeMolay

Hosted by

New Mexico DeMolay

About this event

New Mexico DeMolayCON

6000 Pan American NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109, USA

Early Bird Registration
$225
Available until Jun 28

Includes room registration, all meals, events, and commemorative t-shirt.

Full Registration
$275

Includes room registration, all meals, events, and commemorative t-shirt.

Thursday Dinner
$15

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Friday Breakfast
$10

Pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee

Friday Lunch
$15

Pizza Pool Party

Friday Dinner
$15

BBQ - Hot Dogs and Hamburgers with special guests 'Kingdom of the Outlands - Barony of al-Barran'

Saturday Breakfast
$10

Pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee

Saturday Lunch with Toon Fusion Admission
$45

Sandwiches and chips

Saturday Dinner Banquet - Slow Cooked Pork
$55

Slow-smoked pork loin with apple-cherry compote, roasted potatoes, salad, bread, and dessert.

Saturday Dinner Banquet - Ratatouille
$55

Classic French vegetable stew, salad, bread, and dessert.

Saturday Dinner Banquet - Chicken
$55

Lemon chicken, roasted potatoes, summer vegetables in Roma tomato sauce, salad, bread, and dessert

Sunday Breakfast
$10

Continental

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!