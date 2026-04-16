New Mexico DeMolayCON

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About this event
Includes room registration, all meals, events, and commemorative t-shirt.
Includes room registration, all meals, events, and commemorative t-shirt.
Spaghetti with meat sauce
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee
Pizza Pool Party
BBQ - Hot Dogs and Hamburgers with special guests 'Kingdom of the Outlands - Barony of al-Barran'
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, fruit, juice, and coffee
Sandwiches and chips
Slow-smoked pork loin with apple-cherry compote, roasted potatoes, salad, bread, and dessert.
Classic French vegetable stew, salad, bread, and dessert.
Lemon chicken, roasted potatoes, summer vegetables in Roma tomato sauce, salad, bread, and dessert
Continental
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