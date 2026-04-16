Denim & Diamonds

About this event
Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!
Reserved seating, includes 1 ticket and name recognition in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!
Reserved seating, includes 2 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!
Reserved seating, includes 4 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!
Reserved seating, includes 1 VIP Table - 8 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!
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