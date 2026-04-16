The Rotary Foundation of Brazos River

Hosted by

The Rotary Foundation of Brazos River

About this event

Denim & Diamonds

5646 Weston Dr

Fulshear, TX 77441, USA

Event Ticket
$100

Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!

Bronze Level VIP
$250

Reserved seating, includes 1 ticket and name recognition in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!

Silver Level VIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved seating, includes 2 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!

Gold Level VIP
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved seating, includes 4 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!

Platinum Level VIP
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating, includes 1 VIP Table - 8 tickets and name recognition at the event and in the program. Enjoy an exciting evening of TX-Style BBQ, music, dancing & more!

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