Denim & Diamonds

1 Ticket Includes the Following: Entry for 1 person, access to 3 line dancing classes prior to the event (8.5.25, 8.12.25, and 8.19.25), horse show, and 1 drink ticket for the Northern Eagle beer/wine/water wagon. Horse stall rental, lodging, food, and another other vendor purchases will NOT be included. They will be purchased directly from the vendor, The Trails at Files Creek, and/or 4H Camp Pioneer. This event is 21+. IDs will be checked!
8 Tickets! Includes the Following: Entry for 8 people, access to 3 line dancing classes prior to the event for all 8 people(8.5.25, 8.12.25, and 8.19.25), horse show, and 8 drink tickets for the Northern Eagle beer/wine/water wagon. Horse stall rental, lodging, food, and another other vendor purchases will NOT be included. They will be purchased directly from the vendor, The Trails at Files Creek, and/or 4H Camp Pioneer. This event is 21+. IDs will be checked!
You would like to attend one line dancing class & cannot attend the event on 8.23.25. Line dancing classes are any of the following dates : 8.5.25, 8.12.25, or 8.19.25 at 5:30 PM at the WV Wood Tech Center in Elkins, WV. Line dancing classes are 1 hour each. You will be taught 1-2 line dances per class. The instructor is Avalon Edinger. * Please note if you purchased an individual ticket for $25.00 each or a table for 8 for $175.00, your line dancing classes are included and you do not need to add this option. This is solely for people who want to attend line dancing classes, but cannot attend the event.
You would like to attend all three line dancing classes & cannot attend the event on 8.23.25. Line dancing classes are any of the following dates : 8.5.25, 8.12.25, or 8.19.25 at 5:30 PM at the WV Wood Tech Center in Elkins, WV. Line dancing classes are 1 hour each. You will be taught 1-2 line dances per class. The instructor is Avalon Edinger. * Please note if you purchased an individual ticket for $25.00 each or a table for 8 for $175.00, your line dancing classes are included and you do not need to add this option. This is solely for people who want to attend line dancing classes, but cannot attend the event.
🚨👖✨ Denim & Diamonds Shirts Are Here! ✨👖🚨
Get your official Denim & Diamonds shirt for just $20.00! 💎 Perfect for showing your event spirit and looking fabulous whether you’re line dancing, cheering on the horse show, or just rocking it around town!
🛍 Sizes Available:
👕 Adult Unisex: S–3X
👕 Youth Unisex: XS–XL
📅 Order Deadlines:
✅ Want your shirt before the big night on 8.23.25? Place & confirm your order by 8.8.25. If you order online, please email [email protected] or text 304.704.6425 with the size for the t-shirt to finalize your order.
⌛ Okay with your shirt arriving after the event? You can still order later!
A huge thank you to our amazing Chamber Partner, Shanna’s Tease Co, for helping make this happen. 🙌 The quality is top-notch, the design is gorgeous, and you’ll want one for sure!
📲 Order yours today and wear it proudly at Denim & Diamonds!
Photo of the shirt is available on social media.
$
