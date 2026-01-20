Lucia Ornelas Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Lucia Ornelas Foundation Inc

Denim & Diamonds

2300 TX-35

Port Lavaca, TX 77979, USA

Individual Ticket Price
$65

Admission to the Event, Dinner & Keepsake Photo

Diamond Admission
$5,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people, Table service, reserved bottle of wine, personalized dessert to share with the table, Premium signage at the event, Front page program, position, verbal recognition at the event.

Platinum Admission
$2,500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people, Table service, personalized dessert to share with the table, Premium signage at the event, verbal recognition at the event.

Gold Admission
$1,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people, Table service, & verbal recognition at the event.

Silver Admission
$500

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 people

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