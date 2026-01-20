Denim & Diamonds

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Admission to the Event, Dinner & Keepsake Photo
6 left!
Table for 8 people, Table service, reserved bottle of wine, personalized dessert to share with the table, Premium signage at the event, Front page program, position, verbal recognition at the event.
6 left!
Table for 8 people, Table service, personalized dessert to share with the table, Premium signage at the event, verbal recognition at the event.
6 left!
Table for 8 people, Table service, & verbal recognition at the event.
6 left!
Table for 8 people
$
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