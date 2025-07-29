Living In Abundance Inc

Hosted by

Living In Abundance Inc

About this event

Denim & Diamonds Charity Brunch

6138 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33023, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$75
Available until Apr 1

Your support helps us bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Ticket
$100

Your support helps us bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Table Sponsor
$1,000

You will be recognized as a table sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post. This ticket rate includes 8 tickets!


Your support helps us bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Facility Sponsor
$500

You will be recognized as a facility sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.


Your support covers the expense of the facility where we will be hosting our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch. This event will bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Food Sponsor
$2,500

You will be recognized as a food sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials and on the food table. You will be recognized in social media post.


Your support covers the expense of the food that will be served at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch. This event will bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Decoration Sponsor
$1,500

You will be recognized as a decoration sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.


Your support covers the expense of the decorations that will be displayed at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch. This event will bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

Charity Brunch Gift Card Sponsor
$25

You will be recognized as a gift card sponsor. Your logo or name will be displayed on event materials at the venue!


Your support covers the expense of the gift cards that will be raffled at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch. This event will bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!

