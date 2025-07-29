Denim & Diamonds Charity Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Your support helps us bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!
You will be recognized as a table sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post. This ticket rate includes 8 tickets!
You will be recognized as a facility sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.
You will be recognized as a facility sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.

Your support covers the expense of the facility where we will be hosting our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch.
You will be recognized as a food sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials and on the food table. You will be recognized in social media post.
You will be recognized as a food sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials and on the food table. You will be recognized in social media post.

Your support covers the expense of the food that will be served at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch.
You will be recognized as a decoration sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.
You will be recognized as a decoration sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post.

Your support covers the expense of the decorations that will be displayed at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch.
You will be recognized as a gift card sponsor. Your logo or name will be displayed on event materials at the venue!
You will be recognized as a gift card sponsor. Your logo or name will be displayed on event materials at the venue!

Your support covers the expense of the gift cards that will be raffled at our Denim & Diamonds Annual Charity Brunch.
