Denim & Diamonds Charity Brunch

You will be recognized as a table sponsor. Your logo will be displayed on all event materials. You will be recognized in social media post. This ticket rate includes 8 tickets!





Your support helps us bring dignity and hope to those experiencing homelessness. Every ticket supports our Mobile Shower & Laundry Bus vision, supports youth education and our mission-driven outreach initiatives. Together, we’re changing lives, one shower, one backpack, one soul at a time. Thank you for your support!