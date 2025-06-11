Denim & Diamonds Fundraising Gala

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About this event
Includes entry to our signature fundraising event, with dinner & live entertainment
• Sponsor Table of 6 at Event • Request for up to 6 Event Tickets (email list of attendees by Nov. 1st)
• Full-Page Ad in Event Program
• Listed as Diamond Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Event Signage, Social Media & Event Website
• Verbal Recognition at Event
• ½ Page Ad in Event Program
• Request for up to 4 Event Tickets (email list of attendees by Nov. 1st)
• Listed as Platinum Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website
• Verbal Recognition at Event & Sponsor Name in Event Program
• Listed as Gold Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic • Recognition on Social Media & Event Website
• Logo Displayed at All Food Stations & Sponsor Name in Event Program
• Listed as Gold Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website
• ¼ Page Ad in Event Program
• Listed as Silver Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website
• Sponsor Listed in Event Program • Listed as Bronze Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website
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