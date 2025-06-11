Madison County Health Tr Inc

Hosted by

Madison County Health Tr Inc

About this event

Denim & Diamonds Fundraising Gala

20932 350th St

Adel, IA 50003, USA

Event Ticket
$100

Includes entry to our signature fundraising event, with dinner & live entertainment

Home on the Range Sponsor
$2,000

• Sponsor Table of 6 at Event • Request for up to 6 Event Tickets (email list of attendees by Nov. 1st)
• Full-Page Ad in Event Program
• Listed as Diamond Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Event Signage, Social Media & Event Website
• Verbal Recognition at Event

Spurs & Saddles Sponsor
$1,500

• ½ Page Ad in Event Program
• Request for up to 4 Event Tickets (email list of attendees by Nov. 1st)
• Listed as Platinum Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website

Rhinestone Cowboy Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

• Verbal Recognition at Event & Sponsor Name in Event Program
• Listed as Gold Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic • Recognition on Social Media & Event Website

Glamour & Grub Food Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo Displayed at All Food Stations & Sponsor Name in Event Program
• Listed as Gold Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website

Blue Jean Bling Sponsor
$500

• ¼ Page Ad in Event Program
• Listed as Silver Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website

Boots & Bling Sponsor
$250

• Sponsor Listed in Event Program • Listed as Bronze Sponsor on Donor Recognition Wall at the New Clinic
• Recognition on Social Media & Event Website

Add a donation for Madison County Health Tr Inc

$

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