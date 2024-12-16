Denim & Diamonds Gala 2025

Benefits: first to be served, Sponsor Table with dinner tickets for 8, preferred sitting, Denim & Diamonds 2025 16oz Glass Cup, Company Logo / Name displayed on Placemats, Logo on Sponsor Banner at the Event (displayed at the museum until the following Gala), social media recognition, recognition in the event program, announcer shout outs throughout the event, and game tickets. A chance to win $2,000 Cash Prize or $1000 Gift Certificate Redeemable at Tilleman Motor Company, Red's Auto or Tilleman Equipment or $500 Valley Furniture.

Benefits: first to be served, Sponsor Table with dinner tickets for 8, preferred sitting, Denim & Diamonds 2025 16oz Glass Cup, Company Logo / Name displayed on Placemats, Logo on Sponsor Banner at the Event (displayed at the museum until the following Gala), social media recognition, recognition in the event program, announcer shout outs throughout the event, and game tickets. A chance to win $2,000 Cash Prize or $1000 Gift Certificate Redeemable at Tilleman Motor Company, Red's Auto or Tilleman Equipment or $500 Valley Furniture.

seeMoreDetailsMobile