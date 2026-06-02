Hosted by

Parenting with Grace, Inc.

About this event

Denim & Diamonds Gala 2026

3875 School Blvd

Monticello, MN 55362, USA

Early Bird
$50
Available until Sep 4

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


✨ Your ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

General Admission
$60

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


✨ Your ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

Changing Lives Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


Sponsor Benefits:

  • 8 tickets to event (VIP Table)
  • Name, logo & website on website for 1 year
  • Name & logo on the slide show at the Gala
  • Name, logo & website on Facebook event page
  • Name, logo and website in the November PWG Newsletter
  • Name on Donor Wall

Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

Building Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


Sponsor Benefits:

  • 6 tickets to event
  • Name, logo & website on website for 6 months
  • Name, logo & website on Facebook event page
  • Name, logo and website in the November PWG Newsletter
  • Name & logo on the slide show at the Gala
  • Name on Donor Wall

Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

Hope & Inspiration Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


Sponsor Benefits:

  • 4 tickets to event
  • Name & logo on Facebook event page
  • Name & logo on slide show Gala
  • Name & logo in the November PWG Newsletter

Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

Helping Hand Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.


Sponsor Benefits:

  • 2 tickets to event
  • Logo on Facebook event page
  • Name listed November PWG Newsletter
  • Logo on the slide show at the Gala

Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment

Add a donation for Parenting with Grace, Inc.

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