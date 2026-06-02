Denim & Diamonds Gala 2026

About this event
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
✨ Your ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
✨ Your ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
Sponsor Benefits:
Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
Sponsor Benefits:
Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
Sponsor Benefits:
Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
Enjoy a fun night filled with dinner, raffles, a silent auction, DJ, photo booth, games, and our Best Dressed Contest — all while helping Parenting with Grace continue providing safe, supportive, and life-changing services for families navigating difficult transitions.
Sponsor Benefits:
Each ticket includes:
• Dinner
• One entry into the Grand Prize drawing
• Access to all gala activities and entertainment
$
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