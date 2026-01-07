Milestones, Inc.

Milestones, Inc.

Denim and Diamonds "Mane" Event

1379 Donaldson Hwy

Erlanger, KY 41018, USA

Single
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes dinner and open bar.

Couple
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes dinner and open bar.

Blue Jean Partner Sponsor
$200

• Business name listed as a “Blue Jean Partner” • Recognition in the official event program • Listing on event signage • Acknowledgment on social media

Boots & Bling Sponsor (2 tickets)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Business name listed as a “Boots & Bling Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Two (2) event tickets
• Sponsor banner displayed in the main walkway for three (3) months
• Two (2) Milestones t-shirts

Rhinestone Rodeo Sponsor (Half Table)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Business name listed as a “Rhinestone Rodeo Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Four (4) event tickets
• Sponsor banner displayed in the main walkway for six (6) months
• Four (4) Milestones t-shirts

Diamond Stetson Sponsor (Full Table)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Business name listed as a “Diamond Stetson Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Reserved table for eight (8)
• Prominent sponsor sign displayed inside the arena barn, in the main walkway, and on the mobile screen in the waiting room for all of 2026
• Four (4) Milestones t-shirts

