Denim and Diamonds "Mane" Event

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes dinner and open bar.
• Business name listed as a “Blue Jean Partner” • Recognition in the official event program • Listing on event signage • Acknowledgment on social media
• Business name listed as a “Boots & Bling Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Two (2) event tickets
• Sponsor banner displayed in the main walkway for three (3) months
• Two (2) Milestones t-shirts
• Business name listed as a “Rhinestone Rodeo Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Four (4) event tickets
• Sponsor banner displayed in the main walkway for six (6) months
• Four (4) Milestones t-shirts
• Business name listed as a “Diamond Stetson Sponsor”
• Recognition in the official event program
• Listing on event signage
• Acknowledgment on social media
• Reserved table for eight (8)
• Prominent sponsor sign displayed inside the arena barn, in the main walkway, and on the mobile screen in the waiting room for all of 2026
• Four (4) Milestones t-shirts
