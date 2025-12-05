Friendswood FFA Alumni & Supporters

Denim & Diamonds Raffle

606 Cedarwood Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546, USA

One Authentic Turquoise Set Raffle Ticket item
One Authentic Turquoise Set Raffle Ticket
$20

Authentic Turquoise Necklace & Earring Set. Retail Value $2795. Handmade Navajo Sterling Silver & Kingman Turquoise designed by Thomas Francisco


$20 gets you ONE chance to win!


Donated by Queen Bling & The Stark Family

Six Authentic Turquoise Set Raffle Tickets item
Six Authentic Turquoise Set Raffle Tickets
$100

Authentic Turquoise Necklace & Earring set. Retail Value $2795. Handmade Navajo Sterling Silver & Kingman Turquoise designed by Thomas Francisco


Six tickets for $100


Donated by Queen Bling & The Stark Family

One $1,500 Boot Barn Gift Card Raffle Ticket item
One $1,500 Boot Barn Gift Card Raffle Ticket
$20

Get Rodeo Ready with a $1,500 Boot Barn Shopping Spree!


$20 gets you ONE chances to WIN!


Donated by The Wagoner Family

Six $1,500 Boot Barn Gift Card Raffle Tickets item
Six $1,500 Boot Barn Gift Card Raffle Tickets
$100

Get Rodeo Ready with a $1,500 Boot Barn Shopping Spree!


$100 gets you SIX chances to WIN!


Donated by The Wagoner Family

One Custom Hat Raffle Ticket item
One Custom Hat Raffle Ticket
$20

You'll receive a $200 gift card to design a custom cowboy hat at the Buckle Bunny Hat Bar.


$20 gets you one chance to WIN!


Donated by Buckle Bunny Hat Bar

Six Raffle Tickets for a Custom Hat item
Six Raffle Tickets for a Custom Hat
$100

You'll receive a $200 gift card to design a custom cowboy hat at the Buckle Bunny Hat Bar.


$100 gets you SIX chances to WIN!


Donated by Buckle Bunny Hat Bar


One Raffle ticket for a Custom Friendswood FFA Belt Buckle item
One Raffle ticket for a Custom Friendswood FFA Belt Buckle
$20

Winner will receive a Custom One-of-a-Kind Friendswood FFA Belt buckle. Buckle has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by Molly's Custom Silver.

$20 for one chance to WIN!


(pictures are samples of Molly's Buckle and not actual buckle being raffled)


Donated by the McAshlan Family

Six Raffle tickets for a Custom Friendswood FFA Belt Buckle item
Six Raffle tickets for a Custom Friendswood FFA Belt Buckle
$100

Winner will receive a Custom One-of-a- Kind Friendswood FFA Belt buckle. Buckle has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by Molly's Custom Silver.


$100 for SIX chances to WIN!


(pictures are samples of Molly's Buckle and not actual buckle being raffled)


Donated by the McAshlan Family

One Raffle ticket for a One of a Kind Custom Knife item
One Raffle ticket for a One of a Kind Custom Knife
$20

Winner will receive a Custom, One-of-a- Kind knife. Knife has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by No Quarter Knives.


$20 for ONE chance to WIN!


(pictures are samples of No Quarter Knives and not actual knife being raffled)


Donated by No Quarter Knives

Six Raffle tickets for a One of a Kind Custom Knife item
Six Raffle tickets for a One of a Kind Custom Knife
$100

Winner will receive a Custom, One-of-a-Kind knife. Knife has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by No Quarter Knives.


$100 for SIX chances to WIN!


(pictures are samples of No Quarter Knives and not actual knife being raffled)


Donated by No Quarter Knives

One Raffle ticket for a Hand-Tooled Custom Belt item
One Raffle ticket for a Hand-Tooled Custom Belt
$20

Winner will get to design a Hand-Tooled Custom Leather belt with their initials or name added. B-2 will provide samples of styles offered to pick from.


$20 for one chance to WIN!


Donated by the Boyer Family

Six Raffle Tickets for a Hand-Tooled Custom Belt item
Six Raffle Tickets for a Hand-Tooled Custom Belt
$100

Winner will get to design a Hand-Tooled Custom Leather belt with their initials or name added. B-2 will provide samples of styles offered to pick from.


$100 for SIX chances to WIN!


Donated by the Boyer Family

