Denim & Diamonds Raffle

Authentic Turquoise Necklace & Earring Set. Retail Value $2795. Handmade Navajo Sterling Silver & Kingman Turquoise designed by Thomas Francisco
$20 gets you ONE chance to win!
Donated by Queen Bling & The Stark Family
Get Rodeo Ready with a $1,500 Boot Barn Shopping Spree!
$20 gets you ONE chances to WIN!
Donated by The Wagoner Family
You'll receive a $200 gift card to design a custom cowboy hat at the Buckle Bunny Hat Bar.
$20 gets you one chance to WIN!
Donated by Buckle Bunny Hat Bar
Winner will receive a Custom One-of-a-Kind Friendswood FFA Belt buckle. Buckle has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by Molly's Custom Silver.
$20 for one chance to WIN!
(pictures are samples of Molly's Buckle and not actual buckle being raffled)
Donated by the McAshlan Family
Winner will receive a Custom, One-of-a- Kind knife. Knife has been exclusively designed for Friendswood FFA by No Quarter Knives.
$20 for ONE chance to WIN!
(pictures are samples of No Quarter Knives and not actual knife being raffled)
Donated by No Quarter Knives
Winner will get to design a Hand-Tooled Custom Leather belt with their initials or name added. B-2 will provide samples of styles offered to pick from.
$20 for one chance to WIN!
Donated by the Boyer Family
