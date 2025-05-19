Diamonds in the Making Silent Auction

Private Wine Tasting Experience with ONEHOPE Wine 🍷✨
$80
Starting bid
Enjoy an intimate private wine tasting experience hosted at the location of your choice! Whether it's your home, office, or event space, this experience is perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or a relaxing evening with friends.
You and up to 3 guests will savor 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine, thoughtfully selected for a full-bodied tasting journey. A certified ONEHOPE Wine Specialist will guide your group for 2–3 hours, sharing stories behind each wine, tasting notes, and pairing tips for an engaging and elegant experience.
The best part? Every bottle gives back to meaningful causes—so you’re not just sipping wine, you’re supporting impact.
Includes:
- Private wine tasting at your chosen location
- 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine
- 2–3 hours with a dedicated wine specialist
- Supports charitable causes with every bottle
Donated by: Sarah Glynn
Shaken, Not Stirred – Tito’s Martini Set
$40
Starting bid
Level up your happy hour with this stylish Tito’s Vodka Martini Set—perfect for entertaining or treating yourself to the perfect pour. This cocktail-ready bundle includes everything you need to craft smooth, classic martinis with Tito’s Handmade Vodka as the star of the show.
Donated By: Candace Pinkney
Smoke & Sip – Don Juan Cigar Basket
$60
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate gentleman’s (or gentlewoman’s!) Don Juan Cigar Basket. This basket includes a $30 Don Juan Cigar gift card, a sleek cigar ashtray, precision cigar cutter, two classic whiskey glasses, and a signature Don Juan cigar lighter. Perfect for a quiet evening on the patio or gifting to your favorite aficionado, this bundle brings bold flavor and smooth relaxation together in one sophisticated set.
Donated By: Basileus Parker-Lewis
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Experience Basket
$60
Starting bid
This elegant basket is a bourbon lover’s dream. It includes a bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a Whisky Business silicone ice sphere mold for the perfect chill, a set of Szklanka Do Whisky glasses, and a timeless Royal decanter for stylish serving. Perfect for sipping in sophistication or gifting to the whiskey connoisseur in your life.
🎁 Donated by: Nakita Moore
Crown Royal Gentleman’s Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
This sophisticated basket is a toast to refined taste. It features a bottle of Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky, a branded Crown Royal cocktail shaker, a set of Brookstone double old fashioned glasses, and a richly scented Mahogany Teakwood candle—perfect for an evening of relaxation or entertaining in style.
Donated by: Basileus Parker-Lewis
🍋 Lemon Drop Martini Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Add a splash of fun to your next gathering with this vibrant Lemon Drop Martini Gift Basket. Featuring a bottle of Ketel One Citroen Vodka, a zesty Lemon Drop Martini mix, and a tin of Stirrings Lemon Drop Martini Rimmer, this basket has everything you need to craft the perfect cocktail. Two elegant martini glasses are included for sharing the moment, all wrapped in a stylish, gift-ready presentation with blue and yellow ribbon accents. Whether you're planning a girls' night in or simply want to elevate your home bar, this basket is a refreshing treat.
Donated by: Candace Pinkney
Fine Dining Escape at Bianka Restaurant 🍽️ (1 of 2)
$75
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at one of Baton Rouge’s most elegant restaurants—Bianka. Whether you're planning a romantic date night, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself to luxury, this $150 gift card offers the perfect opportunity to savor elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and top-tier service in a stunning atmosphere.
From appetizers to dessert, every bite at Bianka is a celebration of flavor and sophistication. This gift card can be used toward food, drinks, or any on-site dining experience.
Don’t miss your chance to experience what everyone’s been raving about—bid now and enjoy an evening you won’t forget!
Donated By: Bianka Restaurant
Fine Dining Escape at Bianka Restaurant 🍽️ (2 of 2)
$75
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at one of Baton Rouge’s most elegant restaurants—Bianka. Whether you're planning a romantic date night, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself to luxury, this $150 gift card offers the perfect opportunity to savor elevated cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and top-tier service in a stunning atmosphere.
From appetizers to dessert, every bite at Bianka is a celebration of flavor and sophistication. This gift card can be used toward food, drinks, or any on-site dining experience.
Don’t miss your chance to experience what everyone’s been raving about—bid now and enjoy an evening you won’t forget!
Donated By: Bianka Restaurant
Intimate Chef's Table at Home
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable private dinner for two, prepared in the comfort of your own home by a professional chef. This exclusive experience, donated by Aria, includes a custom-crafted meal valued at $150—perfect for a romantic night in or a special celebration. Let the chef handle everything from prep to cleanup while you relax and indulge in a gourmet evening.
Donated By: Ari Cuisines
BBQ Bliss: $25 to The Smoke Show 🔥
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to fire up your taste buds with a $25 gift card to The Smoke Show, one of the hottest spots in town for mouthwatering barbecue and bold, smoky flavors. Whether you're craving tender brisket, juicy ribs, or perfectly grilled sides, this is your ticket to a finger-lickin' good time.
Perfect for a casual night out, a midweek meal upgrade, or a gift for the BBQ lover in your life!
Donated By: The Smoke Show Smoked Meats & More
Sweet Tooth Candy Bouquet
$15
Starting bid
Satisfy your cravings with this colorful candy bouquet from Good Stuff! Bursting with nostalgic favorites like Nerds, Airheads, Jolly Ranchers, Twix, and 3 Muskateers, this eye-catching arrangement is the perfect gift for a candy lover or a fun treat to keep all to yourself.
Donated by: Sharalle Arnold with Good Stuff
“Sweet Like Dorothy” Cake Certificate
$30
Starting bid
This certificate is good for one custom cake from Mrs. Dorothy—a name synonymous with the best cakes in town. Her homemade creations are the go-to for celebrations big and small, made with love and a whole lot of Southern flavor. Whether it’s for a special occasion or a just-because indulgence, this cake is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Donated By: Mrs. Dorothy
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to an hour of pure relaxation and rejuvenation with a 60-minute customized massage from Sagacious Oasis by Lateefah Hills. Whether you’re melting away stress, soothing sore muscles, or simply indulging in much-needed self-care, this massage is tailored to your body’s needs and your mind’s peace.
Lateefah Hills is known for her calming presence, intuitive touch, and holistic approach to wellness. This is more than a massage—it’s an escape into serenity.
Perfect for:
💆🏾♀️ Busy professionals needing a reset
💖 A thoughtful gift for someone who does it all
🧘🏽♀️ Anyone who deserves a moment to breathe, relax, and restore
Donated By: Lateefah Hills
Relax and Rejuvenate Massage Session
$65
Starting bid
Unwind with a blissful massage from These Hands of Mine. This session is perfect for melting away stress, soothing tired muscles, and restoring balance to your body and mind. Whether you need deep tissue relief or a calming escape, this massage will leave you feeling refreshed and renewed.
Donated by: These Hands of Mine
Pamper & Polish Mary Kay Basket
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious self-care experience. This Mary Kay gift basket includes a Satin Hands pampering set, facial toner, exfoliating spa face pads, soft spa towels, a soothing foot scrub set, and a sweet indulgence of Mrs. Fields cookies. Perfect for a relaxing spa day at home.
Donated by: Philo Laterral Harrison
Relax and Recharge Spa Basket
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate self-care experience. This beautifully curated spa basket is filled with pampering essentials designed to help you relax, unwind, and recharge. From soothing scents to luxurious textures, it's the perfect way to bring the spa home and melt the stress away.
Ideal for a quiet evening in, a gift for someone special, or a well-deserved moment of indulgence.
Donated By: Mu Sigma Rhoer Club
Nail Glam Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a manicure, pedicure, or other nail services at Divinity Nail Studio with this $50 gift card. Whether you're going for a classic look or bold nail art, this salon offers top-tier service in a relaxing atmosphere.
Donated by: Renita Spears of Divinity Nail Studio
Santé Rejuvenation Wellness Clinic Gift Card
$60
Starting bid
Reclaim your peace and prioritize self-care with this $120 gift card to Santé Rejuvenation Wellness Clinic. Choose from a variety of restorative treatments like massage, relaxation therapy, yoni steam, infrared light therapy, or even a cold plunge. With services that cater to the body and mind, this gift card is your key to rejuvenation and renewal.
Donated by: Santé Rejuvenation Wellness Clinic
Glow Up Facial Experience
$40
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a luxurious facial that cleanses, hydrates, and restores your skin’s natural glow. This rejuvenating service is perfect for refreshing tired skin, reducing stress, and walking away feeling renewed and radiant.
Whether it's for self-care or prep for a special event, this facial is the reset your skin deserves.
Professional-grade skincare products
Customized to your skin type
Approx. 60-minute session
Donated By: Betty Glenn
$25 Toward Counseling Services
$10
Starting bid
Invest in your mental well-being with $25 toward professional counseling services at Encouraging Steps Counseling Services, LLC. Whether you're navigating life transitions, managing stress, or simply seeking support, this certificate can be applied to any eligible session with a licensed therapist in a compassionate and confidential setting.
Perfect for anyone prioritizing self-care, growth, and emotional wellness.
Donated By: Jaolanda Lawson, LPC
Personalized Wellness Program Package
$75
Starting bid
Jumpstart your health journey with a customized wellness experience designed just for you! This package includes a comprehensive health assessment, personalized meal plans to meet your goals, and tailored workout routines created to fit your lifestyle. Whether you're aiming to lose weight, build strength, or feel more energized, this program is your first step toward a healthier you.
🎁 Donated by: LaTonya Rounds
Crown & Confidence: Twist Out or Silk Press
$50
Starting bid
Pamper your tresses with a professional twist out or silk press from the talented Tiffany Hamilton at Natural Sunshine, where healthy hair comes first. Whether you’re embracing your natural coils or going for sleek, flowing strands, Tiffany brings years of experience and a gentle touch to ensure your crown looks and feels amazing.
Perfect for a self-care treat, birthday glam, or just because—you’ll leave her chair feeling renewed, radiant, and ready to turn heads. Includes shampoo and style.
✨ Healthy hair techniques
✨ Premium natural products
✨ Cozy, welcoming salon environment
Donated By: Tiffany Hamilton
Styled by Darlene – Signature Salon Experience
$45
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized hairstyling session with Darlene, a skilled stylist at Choices Salon known for her attention to detail and ability to bring out your best look. Whether you're preparing for a special event or just want a fresh new style, Darlene will have you looking and feeling fabulous.
A perfect self-care treat or thoughtful gift for someone who deserves to be pampered.
Donated By: Darlene at Choices Salon
Fresh Cut: Haircut at The Boulevard (1 of 2)
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a professional haircut at The Boulevard Barber & Beauty Salon, where classic grooming meets modern style. Whether you’re looking for a clean fade, a sharp shape-up, or a fresh new look, you’ll leave the chair feeling confident and refreshed.
Perfect for a self-care boost, special occasion prep, or just keeping your look sharp and polished.
Donated By: The Boulevard Barber & Beauty Salon
Fresh Cut: Haircut at The Boulevard (2 of 2)
$25
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a professional haircut at The Boulevard Barber & Beauty Salon, where classic grooming meets modern style. Whether you’re looking for a clean fade, a sharp shape-up, or a fresh new look, you’ll leave the chair feeling confident and refreshed.
Perfect for a self-care boost, special occasion prep, or just keeping your look sharp and polished.
Donated By: The Boulevard Barber & Beauty Salon
Fresh Cut Lawn Service (1 of 2)
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfectly manicured yard without lifting a finger! This professional lawn service includes mowing, weeding, edging, and blowing—perfect for refreshing your curb appeal or simply giving yourself a break from weekend yard work. Residences only.
Donated By: D-Rays Lawn Care
Fresh Cut Lawn Service (2 of 2)
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfectly manicured yard without lifting a finger! This professional lawn service includes mowing, weeding, edging, and blowing—perfect for refreshing your curb appeal or simply giving yourself a break from weekend yard work. Residences only.
Donated By: D-Rays Lawn Care
Fresh Curb Appeal: Driveway Pressure Washing
$75
Starting bid
Refresh your home’s first impression with professional driveway pressure washing, valued at $150. This service, donated by D-Rays Lawn Care, will blast away dirt, grime, and stains to leave your driveway looking clean and well-maintained—just in time for summer hosting or seasonal curb appeal!
Donated By: D-Rays Lawn Care
Queen in Color Framed Art Print
$40
Starting bid
This captivating portrait celebrates the strength, beauty, and unapologetic presence of the modern Black woman. Featuring rich, expressive brushstrokes and a radiant color palette, it’s the perfect statement piece for any home or creative space. Framed and ready to hang, this artwork blends elegance with empowerment and soulful style.
Donated By: Nora Alexander
Bold Serenity Hand-Embellished Canvas by Oliver Art
$60
Starting bid
Bold. Radiant. Unapologetically powerful. This hand-embellished canvas by Oliver Art captures the strength, beauty, and essence of a woman crowned in color. The vibrant brushstrokes and layered textures bring energy and emotion to life, making this piece a true conversation starter.
Medium: Hand-embellished giclée on canvas
Artist: Oliver Art
Size: Approx. 18"x24" (custom silhouette cut)
Ready to hang
Perfect for any space that celebrates culture, confidence, and creativity.
"Mamba Mentality" – Tribute to Kobe Bryant
$75
Starting bid
This dynamic, high-impact canvas pays tribute to one of the greatest to ever play the game...Kobe Bryant. Drenched in vibrant purples, golds, and fiery tones, this piece captures the intensity, grace, and legacy of the Black Mamba in his iconic Lakers jersey. A must-have for any basketball fan or collector.
Framed Canvas Print
Hand-Embellished Detailing
Size: Approx. 24"x30"
Ready to Hang
Celebrate the legend. Honor the hustle. Bring Mamba energy to your space.
"Air Legend" Street Art Portrait
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate basketball greatness with this vibrant, grafitti-insprired art piece featuring the iconic #23 in a bold Chicago Bulls jersey. This striking mixed-media print captures the power and passion of a legendary jump shot, blending stree art energy with sports histry. A must-have for any basketball fan or collector. Donated by: Logan Lewis
$100 Gift Card for Custom Ceramics
$40
Starting bid
Capture a memory that lasts forever with a $100 gift card to High Five Ceramics. Whether it’s tiny hands, little feet, or your beloved pet’s paw print, this gift card can be used toward a one-of-a-kind custom ceramic keepsake. Choose from handprint plates, footprint hearts, paw print impressions, and more—each piece is handcrafted and personalized just for you.
Perfect for parents, grandparents, pet lovers, or anyone wanting to preserve life’s sweetest moments in clay.
Donated By: Erica Huckaby at High Five Ceramics
Park Lane Sparkle Duo – Bracelet & Stud Earrings
$85
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this stunning two-piece jewelry set from Park Lane Jewelry. This elegant combo includes:
✨ A radiant gold-tone tennis bracelet featuring brilliant round-cut stones
✨ A pair of classic crystal stud earrings in gold settings
Perfect for adding timeless sparkle to a night out or gifting someone special with a touch of luxury.
Donated By: Lyntoy Smith of Style Reality by Lyn
Luxury Travel Fragrance Collection for Men
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in the essence of luxury with this exclusive set of 3 men’s travel-size fragrances (10 mL each). Hand-rebottled and beautifully packaged by The Bouquet Bug, and offers high-end designer scents in TSA-friendly sizes—perfect for your next getaway or daily wear without the hefty price tag.
Donated by: The Bouquet Bug
Luxury Travel Fragrance Collection for Women
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in the essence of luxury with this exclusive set of 3 women’s travel-size fragrances (10 mL each). Hand-rebottled and beautifully packaged by The Bouquet Bug, and offers high-end designer scents in TSA-friendly sizes—perfect for your next getaway or daily wear without the hefty price tag.
Donated by: The Bouquet Bug
"Pop of Power" – Kurt Geiger Quilted Crossbody
$50
Starting bid
Add a bold splash of luxury to your wardrobe with this vibrant orange Kurt Geiger London quilted crossbody bag. Featuring signature eagle head detailing, double zip compartments, and a sleek silhouette, it’s the perfect blend of function and fashion. Whether you’re brunch-bound or running errands in style, this statement piece has you covered.
Brand: Kurt Geiger London
Color: Bright Orange
Style: Quilted Crossbody
Features: Dual zip compartments, adjustable strap, signature eagle emblem
Donated By: Sylvia Smith
"Fashion Not War" – Designer-Inspired Statement Crossbody
$50
Starting bid
Make a bold fashion statement with this army green crossbody bag, inspired by the iconic Chanel aesthetic. Featuring artistic appliqué details like "Fashion Not War," “5 + 5,” and stitched accents, this eye-catching accessory brings edge and individuality to any outfit. The large white double-C patch and fluffy trim complete the look with personality and flair.
Color: Army Green with white trim and embellishments
Adjustable crossbody strap
Lightweight, artistic, and fashion-forward
Perfect for the style icon who’s not afraid to stand out.
Donated By: Sylvia Smith
Rise & Slay Handbag & Wallet Set
$65
Starting bid
This bold and beautifully designed handbag and wallet set celebrates strength, confidence, and unapologetic style. Featuring vibrant Afro-inspired artwork and powerful affirmations, it's a true statement piece for the queen who’s always ready to rise and slay.
Perfect for everyday wear or as a conversation-starting accessory, this set is both functional and fierce—because empowerment should always be in fashion.
Donated By: Mu Sigma Fundraising Committee
Swing into Fun at Topgolf
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy a day (or night!) of food, fun, and friendly competition with this $125 Topgolf gift card. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just swinging for laughs, Topgolf offers a high-energy entertainment experience with climate-controlled bays, delicious food, and great vibes. Perfect for a date night, family outing, or group hang!
Donated By: Adam Smith
One-Night Stay at the Lod Cook Hotel at LSU
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing overnight getaway at The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU, located in the heart of Baton Rouge on the scenic LSU lakes. This elegant, full-service hotel offers Southern charm, modern amenities, and easy access to campus attractions, downtown dining, and more.
Enjoy a relaxing overnight getaway at The Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU, located in the heart of Baton Rouge on the scenic LSU lakes. This elegant, full-service hotel offers Southern charm, modern amenities, and easy access to campus attractions, downtown dining, and more.
Whether you’re planning a staycation, a visit with loved ones, or a game day retreat, this one-night stay promises comfort, convenience, and a touch of Tiger pride.
Donated By: The Cook Hotel at LSU
