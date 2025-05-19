Diamonds in the Making Silent Auction

Enjoy an intimate private wine tasting experience hosted at the location of your choice! Whether it's your home, office, or event space, this experience is perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or a relaxing evening with friends. You and up to 3 guests will savor 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine, thoughtfully selected for a full-bodied tasting journey. A certified ONEHOPE Wine Specialist will guide your group for 2–3 hours, sharing stories behind each wine, tasting notes, and pairing tips for an engaging and elegant experience. The best part? Every bottle gives back to meaningful causes—so you’re not just sipping wine, you’re supporting impact. Includes: - Private wine tasting at your chosen location - 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine - 2–3 hours with a dedicated wine specialist - Supports charitable causes with every bottle Donated by: Sarah Glynn

Enjoy an intimate private wine tasting experience hosted at the location of your choice! Whether it's your home, office, or event space, this experience is perfect for a celebration, girls’ night, or a relaxing evening with friends. You and up to 3 guests will savor 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine, thoughtfully selected for a full-bodied tasting journey. A certified ONEHOPE Wine Specialist will guide your group for 2–3 hours, sharing stories behind each wine, tasting notes, and pairing tips for an engaging and elegant experience. The best part? Every bottle gives back to meaningful causes—so you’re not just sipping wine, you’re supporting impact. Includes: - Private wine tasting at your chosen location - 6 award-winning bottles of ONEHOPE Wine - 2–3 hours with a dedicated wine specialist - Supports charitable causes with every bottle Donated by: Sarah Glynn

More details...