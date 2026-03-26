Denim and Diamonds Silent Auction

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Treat your taste buds to a night of sophisticated flavors and intimate ambiance.
Escape the everyday and step into the refined world of Bianka’s, where culinary artistry meets world-class hospitality. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, a budding romance, or simply the joy of great company, this is an invitation to slow down and savor the moment.
Starting bid
Treat your taste buds to a night of sophisticated flavors and intimate ambiance.
Escape the everyday and step into the refined world of Bianka’s, where culinary artistry meets world-class hospitality. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, a budding romance, or simply the joy of great company, this is an invitation to slow down and savor the moment.
Starting bid
Forget the tension—it’s time to squeeze the day.
They say when life gives you lemons, you should make a drink. This curated collection is designed to turn any "headache" of a week into a refreshing citrus escape. Whether you’re shaking up a classic Lemon Drop or sipping a chilled Limoncello, this basket is the ultimate cure for a stressful day.
Warning: May cause immediate feelings of joy, spontaneous toasts, and a total disappearance of daily stressors.
Starting bid
Elevate your home bar to a master mixologist’s sanctuary with this premium Smoked Old Fashioned Collection. Perfect for the bourbon aficionado or the host who loves a bit of "smoke and mirrors," this kit provides everything needed to craft the perfect wood-fired cocktail.
This isn't just a gift basket; it's a sensory experience. Whether you’re winding down after a long week or impressing guests at your next dinner party, this kit transforms a simple drink into a smoky, atmospheric ritual.
Pro Tip: The rechargeable smoker works beautifully on cheeses and salts, too—making this a versatile addition to any gourmet kitchen!
Starting bid
In the hustle of everyday life, true luxury is the gift of a quiet moment. This "Radiant Self-Love" collection is a curated ritual designed to melt away tension, nourish your skin, and prepare your mind for the deep, restorative rest you deserve. From the first lather to the final pillow mist, this basket is an invitation to prioritize you.
Step 1: Soak. Let the stress-relief botanicals do the heavy lifting. Step 2: Smooth. Nourish your body with indulgent hydration. Step 3: Slumber. Mist your pillow, breathe deep, and wake up transformed.
Starting bid
For the one who understands that time is the ultimate luxury.
Whether you’re celebrating a victory or winding down a long week, there is nothing quite like the ritual of a fine cigar. This collection is curated for the enthusiast who appreciates craftsmanship, rich aromas, and the art of the slow burn. It’s an invitation to step outside, strike a match, and enjoy a moment of quiet reflection.
"A cigar is as much about the conversation and the company as it is about the tobacco."
Pair this set with your favorite bourbon or a strong coffee to unlock the full depth of the flavor notes. It’s the perfect addition to a backyard firepit or a quiet evening on the patio.
Starting bid
There are pound cakes, and then there is a Ms. Dorothy Pound Cake. Baked with love, patience, and a recipe perfected over generations, this isn’t just a dessert—it’s a Southern masterpiece.
This isn't something you can find in a grocery store aisle. This cake represents hours in the kitchen and the kind of "made-from-scratch" soul that only a baker like Ms. Dorothy can provide. It freezes beautifully (if you can actually resist eating it all in one sitting), but it’s best enjoyed with a hot cup of coffee or a side of fresh seasonal berries.
Starting bid
This coordinated set is designed to keep you organized from the terminal to the hotel:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!