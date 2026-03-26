Denim and Diamonds Silent Auction

Elevate your home bar to a master mixologist’s sanctuary with this premium Smoked Old Fashioned Collection. Perfect for the bourbon aficionado or the host who loves a bit of "smoke and mirrors," this kit provides everything needed to craft the perfect wood-fired cocktail.

What’s in the Box?

McFarlane’s Reserve Kentucky Bourbon (1.5L) A true Kentucky classic. This reserve bourbon boasts a rich profile of toasted oak, caramel, and a hint of vanilla—the ideal high-proof backbone for a sophisticated Old Fashioned.

Rechargeable Electric Cocktail Smoker Forget the matches. This sleek, modern smoker infuses your glass with a deep, aromatic campfire essence at the touch of a button. Cordless and rechargeable, it’s built for convenience and maximum "wow" factor.

Artisanal Old Fashioned Syrup Skip the muddled sugar cubes. This small-batch syrup is perfectly balanced with organic cane sugar and complex bitters, ensuring a consistent, professional-grade cocktail every time.

Hand-Sliced Dehydrated Oranges The finishing touch. These vibrant, crisp orange wheels provide a concentrated citrus aroma and a stunning visual presentation that won't get soggy in the glass.

Why Bid?

This isn't just a gift basket; it's a sensory experience. Whether you’re winding down after a long week or impressing guests at your next dinner party, this kit transforms a simple drink into a smoky, atmospheric ritual.