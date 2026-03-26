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Denim and Diamonds Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1738 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, USA

✨ An Elegant Evening for Two at Bianka’s ✨
$50

Starting bid

Treat your taste buds to a night of sophisticated flavors and intimate ambiance.

Escape the everyday and step into the refined world of Bianka’s, where culinary artistry meets world-class hospitality. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, a budding romance, or simply the joy of great company, this is an invitation to slow down and savor the moment.

Your Experience Includes:

  • A $150 Gift Certificate: Plenty to indulge in a multi-course feast featuring Bianka’s signature seasonal dishes.
  • Exquisite Cuisine: From handcrafted appetizers to decadent desserts, every plate is a masterpiece of fresh, high-quality ingredients.
  • The Perfect Atmosphere: Known for its chic decor and attentive service, Bianka’s provides the ideal backdrop for a truly memorable "Dinner for Two."
✨ An Elegant Evening for Two at Bianka’s ✨
$50

Starting bid

Treat your taste buds to a night of sophisticated flavors and intimate ambiance.

Escape the everyday and step into the refined world of Bianka’s, where culinary artistry meets world-class hospitality. Whether you are celebrating a milestone, a budding romance, or simply the joy of great company, this is an invitation to slow down and savor the moment.

Your Experience Includes:

  • A $150 Gift Certificate: Plenty to indulge in a multi-course feast featuring Bianka’s signature seasonal dishes.
  • Exquisite Cuisine: From handcrafted appetizers to decadent desserts, every plate is a masterpiece of fresh, high-quality ingredients.
  • The Perfect Atmosphere: Known for its chic decor and attentive service, Bianka’s provides the ideal backdrop for a truly memorable "Dinner for Two."
🍋 The "Headache Healer" Cocktail Basket item
🍋 The "Headache Healer" Cocktail Basket
$40

Starting bid

Forget the tension—it’s time to squeeze the day.

They say when life gives you lemons, you should make a drink. This curated collection is designed to turn any "headache" of a week into a refreshing citrus escape. Whether you’re shaking up a classic Lemon Drop or sipping a chilled Limoncello, this basket is the ultimate cure for a stressful day.

Inside the Cure:

  • Ketel One Citroen Vodka: The gold standard for citrus spirits, offering a crisp, sophisticated base for your infusions.
  • Premium Limoncello: A velvety, vibrant Italian liqueur that brings a burst of sunshine to every glass.
  • The "Main Squeeze" Mix: Fresh lemons, simple syrup, and sugar for that signature frosted rim.
  • Essential Barware: Includes a professional cobbler shaker and elegant glassware to ensure your "medicine" is served in style.

Prescription for Relaxation:

  1. The Lemon Drop: Shake the Ketel One Citroen with fresh lemon juice and syrup. Strain into a sugar-rimmed glass.
  2. The Limoncello Spritz: Top a pour of Limoncello with bubbles for a light, effervescent afternoon treat.

Warning: May cause immediate feelings of joy, spontaneous toasts, and a total disappearance of daily stressors.

The Ultimate "Spirited" Experience: Smoked Old Fashioned Kit item
The Ultimate "Spirited" Experience: Smoked Old Fashioned Kit
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your home bar to a master mixologist’s sanctuary with this premium Smoked Old Fashioned Collection. Perfect for the bourbon aficionado or the host who loves a bit of "smoke and mirrors," this kit provides everything needed to craft the perfect wood-fired cocktail.

What’s in the Box?

  • McFarlane’s Reserve Kentucky Bourbon (1.5L) A true Kentucky classic. This reserve bourbon boasts a rich profile of toasted oak, caramel, and a hint of vanilla—the ideal high-proof backbone for a sophisticated Old Fashioned.
  • Rechargeable Electric Cocktail Smoker Forget the matches. This sleek, modern smoker infuses your glass with a deep, aromatic campfire essence at the touch of a button. Cordless and rechargeable, it’s built for convenience and maximum "wow" factor.
  • Artisanal Old Fashioned Syrup Skip the muddled sugar cubes. This small-batch syrup is perfectly balanced with organic cane sugar and complex bitters, ensuring a consistent, professional-grade cocktail every time.
  • Hand-Sliced Dehydrated Oranges The finishing touch. These vibrant, crisp orange wheels provide a concentrated citrus aroma and a stunning visual presentation that won't get soggy in the glass.

Why Bid?

This isn't just a gift basket; it's a sensory experience. Whether you’re winding down after a long week or impressing guests at your next dinner party, this kit transforms a simple drink into a smoky, atmospheric ritual.

Pro Tip: The rechargeable smoker works beautifully on cheeses and salts, too—making this a versatile addition to any gourmet kitchen!

🌿 The "Radiant Self-Love" Sanctuary Basket
$50

Starting bid

Because you can’t pour from an empty cup—it’s time to refill yours.

In the hustle of everyday life, true luxury is the gift of a quiet moment. This "Radiant Self-Love" collection is a curated ritual designed to melt away tension, nourish your skin, and prepare your mind for the deep, restorative rest you deserve. From the first lather to the final pillow mist, this basket is an invitation to prioritize you.

Your Evening Ritual Includes:

  • Deep Cleanse Antibacterial Bath Bar: Start with a fresh slate. This premium bar provides a thorough, hygienic cleanse while remaining gentle on your skin, leaving you feeling purified and renewed.
  • Stress Relief Bath Bomb: Transform your tub into a private spa. As it fizzes, it releases a soothing blend of essential oils and minerals designed to decompress the mind and soothe tired muscles.
  • Whipped Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter: Lock in the glow. This rich, velvety cream melts into the skin, providing intense moisture and a silky-smooth finish that lasts long after the water cools.
  • Calming Sleep Spray: The perfect finale. A delicate, botanical mist for your linens that signals to your brain it’s time to drift off into a peaceful, uninterrupted slumber.

The Self-Love Prescription:

Step 1: Soak. Let the stress-relief botanicals do the heavy lifting. Step 2: Smooth. Nourish your body with indulgent hydration. Step 3: Slumber. Mist your pillow, breathe deep, and wake up transformed.


💨 The "Cigar Connoisseur" Fireside Collection item
💨 The "Cigar Connoisseur" Fireside Collection
$50

Starting bid

For the one who understands that time is the ultimate luxury.

Whether you’re celebrating a victory or winding down a long week, there is nothing quite like the ritual of a fine cigar. This collection is curated for the enthusiast who appreciates craftsmanship, rich aromas, and the art of the slow burn. It’s an invitation to step outside, strike a match, and enjoy a moment of quiet reflection.

The Essentials:

  • Curated Selection of Premium Cigars: A hand-picked variety of cigars featuring a range of profiles—from smooth and creamy to bold and full-bodied. Perfect for discovering a new favorite or revisiting a classic.
  • Professional Stainless Steel Cutter: Precision is key. This weighted, dual-blade guillotine cutter ensures a clean, sharp draw every time, preserving the integrity and flavor of the leaf.
  • Windproof Torch Lighter: Designed for the perfect toast, this high-performance lighter provides a steady flame to ensure an even burn from the first light.
  • Cedar-Lined Storage: To keep your selection fresh and aromatic until you’re ready to light up.

The Experience:

"A cigar is as much about the conversation and the company as it is about the tobacco."

Pair this set with your favorite bourbon or a strong coffee to unlock the full depth of the flavor notes. It’s the perfect addition to a backyard firepit or a quiet evening on the patio.

Ms. Dorothy’s Famous Pound Cake
$25

Starting bid

There are pound cakes, and then there is a Ms. Dorothy Pound Cake. Baked with love, patience, and a recipe perfected over generations, this isn’t just a dessert—it’s a Southern masterpiece.

The Details

  • The Texture: Expect a dense, buttery crumb that manages to stay incredibly moist while offering that signature, slightly crunchy "sugar crust" on top.
  • The Flavor: A rich, velvety blend of high-quality butter and pure vanilla, with just a hint of Ms. Dorothy’s secret touch that keeps everyone coming back for a second slice.
  • The Presentation: Beautifully golden-brown and baked in a classic heavy-gauge bundt pan, making it the perfect centerpiece for a family brunch or a sophisticated dinner party.

Why You Should Bid

This isn't something you can find in a grocery store aisle. This cake represents hours in the kitchen and the kind of "made-from-scratch" soul that only a baker like Ms. Dorothy can provide. It freezes beautifully (if you can actually resist eating it all in one sitting), but it’s best enjoyed with a hot cup of coffee or a side of fresh seasonal berries.

Tote & Carry: Apollo 3 "Camo Pony Fur" Luxury Travel Set item
Tote & Carry: Apollo 3 "Camo Pony Fur" Luxury Travel Set
$50

Starting bid

Make a bold statement at baggage claim with the Apollo 3 Camo Pony Fur Travel Set from Tote & Carry. Known for blending "affordable luxury" with high-fashion flair, this minority-owned brand has crafted a set that is as much a fashion accessory as it is high-performance luggage.

The Design

  • Signature Aesthetic: Featuring a striking camouflage pattern rendered in a premium, tactile pony fur texture.
  • Luxe Accents: Finished with high-quality gold-tone hardware and the iconic Tote & Carry logo, ensuring you travel with an upscale edge.
  • Eco-Conscious: While providing the look and feel of exotic materials, Tote & Carry is dedicated to using high-quality, environmentally friendly components.

The Set Includes

This coordinated set is designed to keep you organized from the terminal to the hotel:

  1. The Apollo 3 Backpack: Features padded straps for comfort, a spacious main compartment, and sleek front-zip access for your essentials.
  2. The Weekender Duffle: A roomy, TSA-approved carry-on with multiple interior pockets (including a zippered compartment) to keep your gear organized for a 3-to-5 day trip.
  3. The Toiletry/Hygiene Bag: A matching compact pouch to keep your grooming essentials secure and separate from your wardrobe.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!