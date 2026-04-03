Denim & Diamonds Silent Auction 2026

This listing is for a 3 night cabin stay in Centennial, WY. This vacation home is approximately 750 sq ft. It is a cozy, recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin in Centennial, Wyoming. The bedroom has a queen bed. The living room has 1 queen sleeper sofa, 1 twin sleeper sofa and a small loft that can be used as additional sleeping space. There is 1 3/4 bath. The cabin is located on a beautiful property featuring a large deck with an attached slide, private pond, fire pit and river cabin. Flexible Dates.



It is located approximately 1 mile outside of Centennial, the gateway to the Snowy Range Mountains.



Please note: The cabin does not have TV, Wifi or laundry.



Centennial, Wyoming is located at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains within Medicine Bow National Forest, about 30 miles west of Laramie and 3 hours north of Denver. The Snowy Range Mountains are a true gem of southeastern Wyoming. Shaped by a rich glacial history, the high alpine scenery of this range is stunning and boasts over 100 pristine lakes amidst a backdrop of looming quartzite peaks. The months of July and August bring a gorgeous array of wildflowers, and wildlife sightings are not uncommon and may include critters such as pica, marmots, foxes, moose, and, less frequently but still prevalent, black bears, and mountain lions.



Access to campgrounds, picnic sites, observation points, and hiking trails are plentiful, and high alpine lake recreation such as trout fishing, paddle boarding, or kayaking are popular attractions.