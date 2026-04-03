Denim & Diamonds Silent Auction 2026

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Autographed Guitar
Red Rocks Show Saturday June 6, 2026
4 great seat tickets
Backstage tour
Meet & greet with the band
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Starting bid
The 2021 Samuel Adams Utopias (12th edition) is a limited-release, barrel-aged extreme beer with 28% ABV, featuring a blend aged up to 28 years in various casks including Buffalo Trace Bourbon and for the first time, Sauternes French Oak. It was finished on 2,000 pounds of cherries for a dark fruit, maple, and vanilla flavor profile.
https://www.samueladams.com/our-beers/limited-release/utopias
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3 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home in Granby Ranch on the 15th hole of the golf course. Sleeps 8. Hot Tub. WiFi. Large dining area. Games & Puzzles! Minutes from basecamp, fishing, swimming, golfing, skiing, hiking, boating and biking. Flexible dates.
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This listing is for a 3 night cabin stay in Centennial, WY. This vacation home is approximately 750 sq ft. It is a cozy, recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin in Centennial, Wyoming. The bedroom has a queen bed. The living room has 1 queen sleeper sofa, 1 twin sleeper sofa and a small loft that can be used as additional sleeping space. There is 1 3/4 bath. The cabin is located on a beautiful property featuring a large deck with an attached slide, private pond, fire pit and river cabin. Flexible Dates.
It is located approximately 1 mile outside of Centennial, the gateway to the Snowy Range Mountains.
Please note: The cabin does not have TV, Wifi or laundry.
Centennial, Wyoming is located at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains within Medicine Bow National Forest, about 30 miles west of Laramie and 3 hours north of Denver. The Snowy Range Mountains are a true gem of southeastern Wyoming. Shaped by a rich glacial history, the high alpine scenery of this range is stunning and boasts over 100 pristine lakes amidst a backdrop of looming quartzite peaks. The months of July and August bring a gorgeous array of wildflowers, and wildlife sightings are not uncommon and may include critters such as pica, marmots, foxes, moose, and, less frequently but still prevalent, black bears, and mountain lions.
Access to campgrounds, picnic sites, observation points, and hiking trails are plentiful, and high alpine lake recreation such as trout fishing, paddle boarding, or kayaking are popular attractions.
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Enjoy the ultimate summer lifestyle with a Hiwan Summer Sports Membership! This experience includes access to pool time, racquet sports, and restaurants offering the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation. Whether you're lounging poolside or hitting the courts, this is your chance to make the most of summer in style. June, July, August.
$1500 value
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Award-winning interior design firm, Briar Design, is offering a two hour ‘ask me anything’ consultation service. This is a great opportunity for anyone tackling - or thinking of tackling - a renovation or new construction project. The consultation can consist of advising on layout, finishes, furniture, etc. Really the sky’s the limit. Briar Design works in all aesthetics, with projects in locations from Evergreen, Aspen, New York City to Oahu. The company has been in Architectural Digest, Real Simple and numerous shelter publications. $600 value
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A gift certificate for a haircut and color treatment at Freebird Salon in Evergreen. $185 value
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Tara Cox is the owner and one of the best massage therapists in Evergreen. Graduating from the esteemed Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy in the spring of 2015, Tara has devoted herself to the art of therapeutic massage and the practice of helping people. Tara has built a practice based on caring for the unique needs of each individual client. Not content to fall into a rut of cookie-cutter massages, Tara instead works relentlessly to craft a massage that provides maximum benefits for each client. She is passionate about working with people who want to change the way they feel; whether you are a weekend warrior with nagging discomfort, a sufferer of chronic pain, a patient needing a pre and post operative treatment plan, or just someone desiring to be healthier, Tara wants to create an environment where you have the opportunity to renew, heal, and be able to live life to the fullest!
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My 60-minute customized facial is an excellent choice for a first-time facial or those who are unsure what their skin needs are. This facial focuses on improving the health of the skin as well as overall well-being. Daily stress, seasonal and hormonal factors, and lifestyle are all considered while treating your skin during this facial. Cleansing, exfoliation, extractions, and masking are included, resulting in beautiful, radiant skin and true relaxation. This customized facial includes a face, neck, scalp, and shoulder massage as well as aromatherapy experience. $125 value
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Bid on a full year of cozy, curated scents! This membership includes 12 hand-selected Old Pine candles, each chosen to complement the season. Candles ship free within days of signup, and the winner has the flexibility to receive them monthly or all at once.
A $312 value, with free shipping included.
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$100 Gift card to the EverBean Coffee Co.
2 bags of premium coffee beans
2 camping style EverBean coffee mugs
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Bring home a little local charm with this beautifully crafted custom wood cutting board, made by Sugar Maple Mercantile. Perfect for entertaining or everyday use, this one-of-a-kind piece pairs perfectly with a delicious assortment of gourmet cookies—thoughtfully curated to satisfy every sweet tooth. A winning combination of craftsmanship and indulgence!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes Vodka, Mixer, olives, pickles, spices & more! Perfect for a party or hostess gift.
Starting bid
Whether you're a seasoned whiskey lover or just getting started, this 3-bottle bourbon and whiskey collection is sure to please every palate. Enjoy a variety of flavors and styles—perfect for relaxing evenings or sharing with friends. Set Includes complimenting Strongwater mixers. $200 value
Five Trail Whiskey
Five Trail Limited Release Whiskey
Barmen Bourbon
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The Ranch Single Barrel
Starting bid
The top 2 bidders will each get a wine box.
$65 Scout & Cellar Wine Box-2 bottles of Red wine
$25 gift card
Scout & Cellar wines are farmed sustainably & free from anything artificial. And the flavor is like nothing you've ever experienced!
Starting bid
The top 2 bidders will each get a wine box.
$65 Scout & Cellar Wine Box-2 bottles of White wine
$25 gift card
Scout & Cellar wines are farmed sustainably & free from anything artificial. And the flavor is like nothing you've ever experienced!
Starting bid
Learn to Play American Mahjong – Private Lesson for Four - 2 Hour Class
Gather your friends for a fun and engaging introduction to the classic game of Mahjong! This private lesson is perfect for beginners who want to learn the basics of this beloved tile game in a relaxed, social setting.
During this interactive session, up to four participants will learn the fundamentals of Mahjong, including tile meanings, basic rules, gameplay strategies, and how to set up and play a full round. Whether you're looking for a new game night favorite or simply curious about Mahjong, this experience will leave you ready to play!
Enjoy laughter, friendly competition, and the timeless charm of American Mahjong while learning a game that has been enjoyed around the world for generations.
Details:
Private Mahjong lesson for up to 4 players
Beginner-friendly instruction
All tiles and materials provided
Wine and snacks provided
Location: Hiwan Golf Club
Perfect for a fun night with friends
A wonderful experience for game lovers or anyone looking to learn something new! 🎲
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Calling all Dog Man fans! This is your chance to own an autographed copy of Dog Man: Big Jim Begins by Dav Pilkey. A fun, collectible keepsake from one of today’s most beloved children’s authors—perfect for readers and fans alike!
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Kendra Scott Cailin Strand necklace - Ivory Mother of Pearl. Calling all June birthdays! Meet your new go-to accessory: the Cailin Gold Delicate Strand Necklace. Featuring fluttery crystal accents in birthstone-inspired shades, this necklace makes any stack sparkle or can shine solo.
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Camping Essentials donated by 1st grade! $300 value
Phase 10 Card Game
Waterproof playing cards
Outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker
Glow sticks
Hammock
Citronella candles
Where should we camp next? Book
National Geographic Bucket List Family Travel Book
S'mores kit
Mini Colorado camping mugs
LED camping lantern
Insulated Camping Basket
Rumpl Original Puffy National parks camping blanket
Starting bid
🔪 Versatile 3-Knife Set-Includes an 8" Chef knife, 6" Santoku, and 4.5" Serrated Kitchen Utility
⚪ Granton Grind Blades-Shallow oval hollows reduce friction, prevent sticking, and create cleaner, faster cuts
💎 Razor-Sharp Edge Retention-Factory-honed for lasting sharpness and precision across all three knives
⚫ Black Titanium-Coated Blades-Reduce drag and resist corrosion
✋ ErgoMax™ Soft-Touch Handles-Triple-shot ergonomic design eliminates fatigue and ensures a secure, non-slip grip
🛠️ Service for Life Guarantee - Backed by our Service for Life Guarantee ensuring long-term performance you can rely on, meal after meal.
Starting bid
The Sun Cruiser 155cm Lago all mountain Snowboard
is manufactured by Lago Snowboards, a company founded by Olympic medalist Scotty Lago that is known for producing high-quality decks. $250 value
Starting bid
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is a major natural history and science museum in Denver, Colorado, offering exhibits on dinosaurs, space, wildlife, and human cultures, plus a planetarium and giant screen theater.
$135 value
Benefits for 1 or 2 named adults PLUS their own children (ages 3-18, immediate family).
FREE unlimited admission into the Museum, 364 days per year. Drop by for an hour or stay all day. With membership, you can visit as often as you like!
3 FREE guest tickets to the Museum!
Exclusive access to articles from Catalyst Online, the digital Museum blog.
Monthly email newsletter, updating you with upcoming activities, insider tips, and special offers.
Full or partial tax deduction.
Special Discounts Every Day
10% off in the Museum Shops.
10% off in the T-Rex Cafe and Deli.
Discounts on programs, classes, workshops, and more.
Exclusive Access
Take your membership on the road and receive discounts on admission at more than 360 science centers and museums 90 miles outside of Denver through our partnership with the ASTC Passport Program.
Members lane at ticketing.
Priority access to summer camp registration
Events and Programs
Invitations to members-only events and exhibition previews.
Early reservations for special programs.
Starting bid
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is a major natural history and science museum in Denver, Colorado, offering exhibits on dinosaurs, space, wildlife, and human cultures, plus a planetarium and giant screen theater.
$135 value
Benefits for 1 or 2 named adults PLUS their own children (ages 3-18, immediate family).
FREE unlimited admission into the Museum, 364 days per year. Drop by for an hour or stay all day. With membership, you can visit as often as you like!
3 FREE guest tickets to the Museum!
Exclusive access to articles from Catalyst Online, the digital Museum blog.
Monthly email newsletter, updating you with upcoming activities, insider tips, and special offers.
Full or partial tax deduction.
Special Discounts Every Day
10% off in the Museum Shops.
10% off in the T-Rex Cafe and Deli.
Discounts on programs, classes, workshops, and more.
Exclusive Access
Take your membership on the road and receive discounts on admission at more than 360 science centers and museums 90 miles outside of Denver through our partnership with the ASTC Passport Program.
Members lane at ticketing.
Priority access to summer camp registration
Events and Programs
Invitations to members-only events and exhibition previews.
Early reservations for special programs.
Starting bid
Ever wish you could go back to kindergarten? Your child and a friend will spend a fun-filled day in Mrs. Schwinn’s class—complete with all the joy, creativity, and magic of kindergarten, plus a special lunch with Mrs. Schwinn. This is always a favorite—get ready to bid!
Starting bid
Ever wish you could go back to kindergarten? Your child and a friend will spend a fun-filled day in Mrs. Walker’s class—complete with all the joy, creativity, and magic of kindergarten, plus a special lunch with Mrs. Walker. This is always a favorite—get ready to bid!
Starting bid
Treat your child and their friends to a memorable afternoon with their teacher! This special experience includes lunch and a movie, creating the perfect mix of fun, friendship, and connection. A wonderful opportunity to make lasting memories together.
Starting bid
Sunshine, smiles, and sweet treats! Your child and two friends will enjoy a delightful picnic with Mrs. Winters, complete with a popsicle treat to top it off. This relaxed, fun-filled experience is the perfect way to make special memories with a favorite teacher—don’t miss out on this sweet opportunity!
Starting bid
Give your child a day they’ll never forget! As Assistant Principal for the Day, they’ll get an inside look at school leadership, participate in special responsibilities, and feel like a true VIP. A meaningful and exciting experience for any student.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat your child and two friends to a special lunch with the Assistant Principal. With a meal of their choice provided by Mrs. Johnson, this experience combines connection, fun, and a little VIP treatment they won’t forget.
Starting bid
Lunch with Mrs. Anderson? Yes, please! Your child and two friends will enjoy a fun and laughter-filled lunch together, making it a school day they won’t forget. These teacher experiences are always a hit—get ready to bid!
Starting bid
Early morning = EXTRA fun! Your child and five friends will join Mrs. Park at 7am for a full pancake breakfast and a one-of-a-kind start to the day. These group experiences go fast—get ready to bid!
Starting bid
Level up your lunch! Your child and a friend will join Miss Helkey for a fun-filled lunch/recess playing Super Mario Bros. together. Whether you're racing through levels or teaming up for adventure, this is a one-of-a-kind experience packed with fun and friendly competition!
Starting bid
Get ready to make your mark—literally! The winning student will design (with approval) a bold tattoo for Mrs. Stowell, who will rock it for an entire school day. From a full sleeve to a hilarious face tattoo, the possibilities are endless! This unforgettable, laugh-out-loud experience is guaranteed to turn heads and spark smiles all day long.
Starting bid
A chick… at your desk… all day?! Yes, please! One lucky 5th grader will get to spend the entire school day with a fluffy chick companion in Mrs. Stowell’s class. Get ready for nonstop smiles and major bragging rights!
Starting bid
Calling all mini chefs! Your child and up to three friends will enjoy a private 2-hour cooking experience with Ms. Kohler. From mixing and measuring to creating delicious dishes, this hands-on party is packed with fun, learning, and tasty results. A unique and memorable experience for aspiring young chefs!
Starting bid
Give your child and up to three friends a unique cultural experience with Mrs. Kohler! This 2-hour Spanish Fiesta invites students to explore language, traditions, and fun activities in a joyful, engaging setting. A wonderful opportunity to learn, connect, and celebrate together.
Starting bid
It’s the ultimate combo—tacos AND school perks! One lucky sixth grader and four friends will enjoy a festive Taco Tuesday lunch, plus score 2 homework passes and 2 free dress passes. Great food, time with friends, and a break from the usual routine—this is a fiesta you won’t want to miss!
Starting bid
Burritos + ice cream floats + epic stories = YES! Your child and four friends will enjoy a fun-filled lunch with Mr. Docherty as he shares his signature stories. This unique experience is sure to be a crowd favorite—don’t miss your chance to win!
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate combo—food and fun! Your child and four friends will join Mr. Docherty for a lively experience featuring lunch, dessert, and plenty of games. Whether it’s friendly competition or just lots of laughs, this is a guaranteed good time!
Starting bid
Treat your child and two friends to a special pizza lunch with Ms. Tapp! With the freedom to choose their favorite pizza, this experience is all about good food, great company, and a fun break from the school day.
Starting bid
Shhh… it’s a surprise! The winning student will team up with Mrs. G to visit multiple classrooms as the Mystery Reader. After a fun reveal, they’ll share their favorite book aloud with excited students. A special, confidence-building experience full of storytelling and smiles!
Starting bid
Forts, flashlights, and FUN! The winning student and friends will team up with Mrs. G for a one-of-a-kind reading party—complete with blanket forts, glowing flashlights, great stories, and treats. This cozy experience is sure to be a favorite—don’t miss out!
Starting bid
Lights, creativity, action! The winning student will step into the role of Art Teacher for the day alongside Ms. DeLuna—choosing fun art activities and helping teach them to each class. A one-of-a-kind leadership experience filled with creativity, confidence, and lots of colorful fun!
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