Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc

About this event

Iota Eta Omega Chapter's 5th Annual Denim and Pearls Scholarship Brunch

Bayou Bend Conference Center 1029 Northwest Boulevard Franklin

LA 70538

Early Bird Ticket
$45
Available until Aug 1

Secure your ticket early, support future scholars, and enjoy exclusive savings!

Regular Ticket
$50
Available until Sep 2

Experience the program and make a difference through scholarship support!

Ivy Sponsor
$150
Available until Aug 3

Partner with us as a sponsor to support future scholars! An Ivy sponsorship includes 1 free ticket to the brunch.

Silver Sponsor
$300
Available until Aug 3

Secure a sponsorship and make a lasting impact through scholarships! A Silver sponsorship includes 2 free tickets to the brunch.

Gold Sponsor
$450
Available until Aug 3

Become a sponsor and support scholarship opportunities! A Gold sponsorship includes 3 free tickets to the brunch.

Diamond Sponsor
$600
Available until Aug 3

Invest in a sponsorship and help shape tomorrow’s leaders! A Diamond Sponsorship comes with 4 free tickets to the brunch.

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc

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