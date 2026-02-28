Iota Eta Omega Chapter's 5th Annual Denim and Pearls Scholarship Brunch

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LA 70538
Secure your ticket early, support future scholars, and enjoy exclusive savings!
Experience the program and make a difference through scholarship support!
Partner with us as a sponsor to support future scholars! An Ivy sponsorship includes 1 free ticket to the brunch.
Secure a sponsorship and make a lasting impact through scholarships! A Silver sponsorship includes 2 free tickets to the brunch.
Become a sponsor and support scholarship opportunities! A Gold sponsorship includes 3 free tickets to the brunch.
Invest in a sponsorship and help shape tomorrow’s leaders! A Diamond Sponsorship comes with 4 free tickets to the brunch.
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