Denim and Pearlz - A Shimmer and Shine Soiree

Thank you for your purchase. A portion of your ticket proceeds will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Thank you for your purchase. A portion of your ticket proceeds will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Vendor Payment
$100
Thank you for supporting our signature Denim and Pearlz Party as a vendor. A portion of your vendor fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Thank you for supporting our signature Denim and Pearlz Party as a vendor. A portion of your vendor fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Table Purchase
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Thank you for your purchase. A portion of your ticket proceeds will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
(Table of 10)
Thank you for your purchase. A portion of your ticket proceeds will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
(Table of 10)
Digital Ad - Full Page
$200
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Digital Ad - Half Page
$150
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Digital Ad - Quarter Page
$100
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Thank you for supporting the W. Ruth Conway Scholarship Fund with a digital ad. A portion of your ad fee will go toward the Legacy of Excellence Foundation supporting our W. Ruth Conway Scholarship fund.
Add a donation for Legacy of Excellence Foundation, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!