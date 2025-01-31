Denim, Diamonds & Turquoise Gala Silent Auction

Approx. Retail Value $5,700
$1,900 per villa up to 3 villas (depending on season)
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools. pickleball courts, and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise water, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Approx. Retail Value $5,700
$1,900 per villa up to 3 villas (depending on season)
Hammock Cove Antigua offers upscale adults-only luxury with private villas, plunge pools. pickleball courts, and personal Guest Ambassador. Adjacent to Devil's Bridge National Park, overlooking turquoise water, it provides impeccable holidays for discerning travelers.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa Antigua
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $5,700
$1,900 per villa up to 3 villas (depending on season)
Galley Bar Resort & Spa, on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40-acre paradise. With just 98 accommodations, it offers serene beachside dining, waterspouts, and a luxurious spa, perfect for discerning adult travelers.
Approx. Retail Value $5,700
$1,900 per villa up to 3 villas (depending on season)
Galley Bar Resort & Spa, on Antigua's northwest coast, is a tranquil 40-acre paradise. With just 98 accommodations, it offers serene beachside dining, waterspouts, and a luxurious spa, perfect for discerning adult travelers.
Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $4,350
$1,450 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Enjoy a vacation to Panama with 1 adventure per day.
Approx. Retail Value $4,350
$1,450 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Enjoy a vacation to Panama with 1 adventure per day.
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $3,150
$1,050 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, fitness center, excursions, and more.
Approx. Retail Value $3,150
$1,050 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, fitness center, excursions, and more.
St Jame's Club Antigua
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $3,600
$1,200 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southwest coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kid's activities, spa, and nightly entertainment. St. James's Club promises unforgettable island memories.
Approx. Retail Value $3,600
$1,200 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southwest coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches, six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kid's activities, spa, and nightly entertainment. St. James's Club promises unforgettable island memories.
The Club Barbadoes
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $3,225
$1,075 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways. 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa, and fitness center.
Approx. Retail Value $3,225
$1,075 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, the Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways. 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa, and fitness center.
The Verandah Antigua
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Approx. Retail Value $4,200
$1,400 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts, fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
Approx. Retail Value $4,200
$1,400 per room up to 3 rooms (depending on season)
The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts, fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination.
Painting by Sienna Apostolovski
$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sienna Apostolovski is a proud descendant of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians of the Kumeyaay Nation through her mother and of Macedonian heritage through her father, embracing a rich and diverse cultural background. Born on the San Pasqual Reservation in Southern California, she spent her early childhood immersed in her Kumeyaay roots. At the age of six, her family relocated to Temecula, California, after losing their home in the 2003 Paradise Fire.
A creative spirit from an early age, Sienna has cultivated a lifelong passion for the arts. Her journey includes not only traditional painting and drawing but also expertise in cinema makeup and art, a field in which she honed her skills to bring characters and stories to life. Her artistic versatility is evident in her ability to blend cultural storytelling with modern techniques, making her work both meaningful and visually striking.
Sienna's paintings have been widely appreciated, with several commissioned pieces and donations to organizations like the National Native American Human Resources Association. Her work reflects her commitment to celebrating her heritage while inspiring others through her creativity.
Now residing in Arkansas, Sienna continues to explore new artistic endeavors while remaining deeply connected to her cultural roots. Her donated works, including this painting, are a testament to her dedication to sharing the resilience and beauty of her multifaceted heritage.
Sienna Apostolovski is a proud descendant of the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians of the Kumeyaay Nation through her mother and of Macedonian heritage through her father, embracing a rich and diverse cultural background. Born on the San Pasqual Reservation in Southern California, she spent her early childhood immersed in her Kumeyaay roots. At the age of six, her family relocated to Temecula, California, after losing their home in the 2003 Paradise Fire.
A creative spirit from an early age, Sienna has cultivated a lifelong passion for the arts. Her journey includes not only traditional painting and drawing but also expertise in cinema makeup and art, a field in which she honed her skills to bring characters and stories to life. Her artistic versatility is evident in her ability to blend cultural storytelling with modern techniques, making her work both meaningful and visually striking.
Sienna's paintings have been widely appreciated, with several commissioned pieces and donations to organizations like the National Native American Human Resources Association. Her work reflects her commitment to celebrating her heritage while inspiring others through her creativity.
Now residing in Arkansas, Sienna continues to explore new artistic endeavors while remaining deeply connected to her cultural roots. Her donated works, including this painting, are a testament to her dedication to sharing the resilience and beauty of her multifaceted heritage.
Zia Pueblo Pottery Mug
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This pottery mug is from the Zia Pueblo in New Mexico.
This pottery mug is from the Zia Pueblo in New Mexico.
Pair of Handmade Beaded Bow Guards
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade beaded bow guards (comes as a pair).
Handmade beaded bow guards (comes as a pair).
Shawl
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Red shawl with turquoise fringe.
Red shawl with turquoise fringe.
2XL Embroidered Shirt
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Men's 2XL Embroidered Shirt
Men's 2XL Embroidered Shirt
XL Applique Shirt
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Men's XL Applique Shirt
Men's XL Applique Shirt
Beaded Bracelet
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Salish Basket
$75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Earrings by Hokuemek Designs
$30
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Real Bone Women's Breast Plate
$250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Mae by Arnold Williams, NNAHRA Board of Directors.
Reel bone and brass beads
Mae by Arnold Williams, NNAHRA Board of Directors.
Reel bone and brass beads