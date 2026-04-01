Denim to Diamonds Gala AUCTION

Donated courtesy of S’More Home Solutions, LLC.





A Collector’s First Pour: The “B” starts the Bourbon Legacy

Begin something exceptional.

Exclusively created for the Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Denim to Diamonds Spring Gala, this unique auction offering is more than a display—it’s the first chapter of a private bourbon collection with purpose and provenance.

Anchored by a beautifully crafted Blanton’s Bourbon board, this piece is designed to make a statement.

The designated bottle placement features built‑in lighting, illuminating the bourbon and elevating it from a bottle on display to a true focal point—perfect for showcasing Blanton’s craftsmanship and color with dramatic effect.

Paired with original Glencairn snifter glasses, known worldwide for enhancing aroma and flavor, this piece invites the owner to savor—not rush—each pour.

The addition of the first bottle starting with the letter “B” marks the intentional beginning of a curated collection, paying homage to Blanton’s while leaving room for future stories, bottles, and milestones.

As a one‑of‑a‑kind piece created specifically for this gala, this board blends sophistication, functionality, and collectible appeal.

Whether showcased in a home bar, office, or study, this set blends sophistication with meaning—perfect for the bourbon enthusiast, the collector, or the supporter who wants to take home something truly special.

Start with B. Begin the legacy.