Denim to Diamonds Gala AUCTION

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Starting bid
We took the stress out of planning your children's next Birthday party. Enjoy this prize pack with 2 fully planned kid's birthday parties.
A Hyperkidz Party - Weeknight bday party (Monday through Thursday only) - food, drink, and party time and space are covered for 10 guests!
A Glen Echo Party - Complimentary Birthday Party Classroom Rental and 20 tickets for rides on the historic Dentzel Carousel. Includes rental of a single classroom for 35 people for four hours in Glen Echo Park's No. Arcade Building.
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Donated by the Cox Family. The Perfect Uniform Accessories Basket - Start the school year in style! This coordinated collection features eight navy glen plaid uniform accessories, perfect for any student rocking a plaid dress code. The basket includes a matching doll outfit (so her favorite 18” doll can twin on school spirit days!), hair bows in multiple sizes, a classic headband, an elastic belt, and a Kennedy bow. Everything she needs to pull her uniform look together with personality and polish.
All packaged in a new L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag!
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Four, 30 minute language learning sessions, learn Mandarin Chinese or Korean with Minnie Gregorini who has over a decade of language education.
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Teachers, skip the hassle of finding your morning spot for the next year. By winning this basket you will have your own dedicated parking spot to keep you close to the building.
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Cap. Gown. Front row. Enough said! One family wins the absolute best view in the room for 8th grade graduation. Bring your camera, bring your tissues, and get ready to cheer them on from the front!
Front row seating for one family.
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Caps, gowns, and the cutest little graduates you've ever seen — and YOU get the best view in the room! One family wins front row seats to all the Pre-K graduation glory.
Front row seating for one family.
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Donated by Mr. Pressimone - Ever wondered what it's like to run the school? Now your child gets to find out. For one full day, your winner steps into the shoes of our principal by leading morning announcements, sitting in on staff meetings, making key decisions alongside school leadership, and experiencing all the behind-the-scenes action that keeps our school running. This is a truly one-of-a-kind opportunity to see school from the other side of the desk!
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Donated by Mrs. Lofland - Want to know what goes on behind the scenes? Assistant Principal for the day is your chance to find out! Trade in your backpack for a clipboard and step into the role of AP. This exclusive experience offers a front-row seat to the daily operations at OLPH and to know what leadership is all about. You will welcome students in carline, assist with lunch and recess, have a special lunch meeting to discuss school business, and help make important decisions all day. An Administrator Starter pack will be included- ID badge, whistle, clipboard, and other goodies. No task is too big or too small!
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Donated by Ms. Henderson - This isn't just spirit wear... it's YOUR spirit wear. Bid on this one-of-a-kind experience and become OLPH's next spirit wear designer! With guidance from Ms. Henderson, you'll plan, sketch, design, and produce your very own wearable creation. Go digital or old-school with paper - your call. When your masterpiece is ready, it gets printed on the spirit wear item of your choice through our host's website. And here's the exciting part: your design goes live so other students and teachers can wear your creation too, for a limited time. Your design. On real spirit wear. For the whole school to see!
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Donated by Mrs. Kerns - The best seat in the house goes to you and your crew! An 8 top table to the Spring Dinner Theatre production of "9 to 5" - ticket includes entertainment and dinner.
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Donated by Mrs. Adams, Ms. McLaughlin, and Ms. Green - A GNI - Girls Night In - pizza, hair, and nails with music, dancing, and a whole lot of fun!
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Donated by Mr. Soboleski - Augmented reality races and pizza party with Mr. Soboleski is sure to be a blast! Make your own Mario Kart courses in our school and race them with your friends. A good party wouldn't be a party without food... enjoy some pizza while we play!
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Donated by Mrs. Ames & Mrs. Sugatan - Your little one gets to be the guest of honor at a sweet celebration with their favorite Pre-K teachers! The winner and three Pre-K classmates will enjoy a special ice cream party hosted by Mrs. Ames and Mrs. Sugatan. Scoops, sprinkles, and smiles guaranteed, it's a memory your child will talk about all year long!
Open to Pre-K students only. Winner may invite 3 Pre-K classmates.
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Donated by Mrs. Marsden and Mrs. Gregorini - Princess Party or Pirate Party - You will arrive after school to either an enchanted castle or pirate's lair in costume. You will need to solve the clues as you journey on a scavenger hunt designed by Princess or Pirate villains. If you find success you will return to the castle or lair and have a feast of pizza, juice, pirates booty, water and ice pops. Once your bellies are full you will settle in for a Disney movie of your choice! Come and join the adventure.
*Kindergarten winner only - Week day - after school party in the month of May from 4-6 PM. Mrs. Marsden will offer 2-3 dates to choose from. Children will stay after school with Mrs. Marsden & Mrs. Gregorini. (No outside siblings allowed)
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Donated by Mrs. Gourley, Mrs. Lucas, & Mrs. Shuman - Get ready for the ultimate hands-on hangout! The winning bidder gets to bring 5–7 friends for a one-of-a-kind fidget-making party hosted by the amazing Sarah Gourley, Cheryl Lucas, and Kara Shuman. Design, build, and take home your very own custom fidgets — plus tons of laughs along the way. This is the party everyone will be talking about!
*Winner may invite 5-7 friends to enjoy this experience.
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Donated by Ms. Lomp, Ms. King, & Mrs. Shuman - Brushes up, glasses raised... it's party time! The lucky winner gets to invite 6–8 friends for a fabulous painting night hosted by the incredibly talented Katie Lomp, Heather King, and Kara Shuman. Sip on punch, unleash your inner artist, and take home a beautiful canvas masterpiece you made yourself. The painting will be chosen together with the winner, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience!
*Winner may invite 6–8 friends. All paintings done on canvas.
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Donated by Mrs. Sontag - Shake up your next gathering with this perfectly curated Moscow Mule kit! Everything you need for the ultimate crowd-pleasing cocktail is right here, four classic copper-style Moscow Mule mugs, Smirnoff vodka, lime juice, and a six-pack of ginger beer, all paired with Mrs. Sontag's very own recipe. Whether it's a dinner party, backyard hangout, or a cozy night in, this kit is guaranteed to be a hit!
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Donated by Mr. Albin - Spice up your kitchen with this incredible collection of McCormick spices, seasonings, sauces, and more - perfect for the home cook who loves bold flavors!
Spices & Seasonings: Onion powder, garlic powder, Montreal chicken, Montreal steak, basil, cinnamon, Old Bay, Old Bay crab cake mix, mojito lime marinade, Cholula taco, butter chicken, Frank's Red Hot honey garlic, Grill Mates all purpose, everything bagel, Bang Bang Sichuan, Himalayan pink salt, garlic pepper, blackened, original taco, slow cooker Mississippi roast, brown gravy, original chili
Sauces: Picnic mustard, Cholula original, Cholula jalapeño & poblano, Frank's Red Hot
Extra: Cheddar jalapeño cornbread mix
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Donated by Mrs. Ehrman - Lose yourself in history with this incredible collection of award-winning and bestselling historical non-fiction novels, personally curated for the reader who loves stories that bring the past to life!
March by Geraldine Brooks – Pulitzer Prize winner
The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich – Pulitzer Prize winner & New York Times bestseller
Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi – A critically acclaimed debut novel
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – New York Times bestseller
The Rose Code by Kate Quinn – New York Times bestseller
National Geographic: 50 States, 5,000 Ideas – The perfect companion for the curious traveler and reader alike
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Donated by Nurse Lynn and Nurse Rachel - You deserve a little time for yourself! This beautifully curated pampering basket has everything you need to unwind and treat yourself from head to toe.
Flower hair clip
30oz Swig stainless steel tumbler
Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast candle
Bath & Body Works Sea Island Cotton lotion
Old Navy cozy socks
Daily Concepts massaging brush
Whim shower steamer
Intensive hand repairing gloves
Grace + Stella eye masks
Sanctuary Project necklace
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Donated by Mrs. Schell - Blast off into a universe of learning and fun with this out-of-this-world basket perfect for any young space explorer!
My First Book of Planets – All About the Solar System for Kids by Bruce Betts, PhD
There's No Place Like Space! All About Our Solar System – Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat's Learning Library
1,000 Facts About Space by Dean Regas, Astronomer at Cincinnati Observatory
Star Sky Magic Cube – 2-in-1 Explore the Unknown Universe puzzle cube
Magnetic Building Cubes – 100-piece space-themed magnetic building set (Ages 3+)
Space Stickers
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Donated by Mrs. Munoz - Rep your hometown teams in style with this ultimate Baltimore sports fan basket! Perfect for the die-hard Ravens and Orioles fan in your family.
2 Baltimore Orioles hats
1 Baltimore Ravens hat
Baltimore Ravens drawstring bag
Baltimore Ravens t-shirt
Baltimore Orioles water bottle
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Donated by Ms. Duodu - Kick back, relax, and treat yourself to the ultimate cozy night in! This delightfully curated basket is stocked with everything you need for a perfect evening - a bottle of peach wine, an indulgent selection of popcorn flavors, popcorn butter, and a sweet assortment of candy. All that's missing is your favorite movie and your comfiest blanket!
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Donated by Mrs. Hernandez & Ms. Oneto
Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care experience with this gorgeous purple-themed pampering basket! Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to help you unwind and feel your best.
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Donated by the Gregorini Family - Jack Hughes plays for the New Jersey Devils NHL Team. He may be best known for scoring the overtime-winning-goal for the USA Men’s National Hockey Team against our rivals “the Canadians” to bring home the Gold Medal during this year’s Winter Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina, Italy.
A MUST HAVE FOR ANY AVID HOCKEY FAN
Bid-It-Up-BIG!
One autographed hockey puck signed by Jack Hughes, #1 overall pick and New Jersey Devils star.
Starting bid
Estimated Retail Value: $750+
This basket is the ultimate family adventure starter kit, and the only limit is how much fun you can handle!
Kick things off with a $100 Breakout Games credit for a thrilling escape room night, then roll strikes and rack up high scores with a Main Event Family Fun Pack featuring bowling and arcade passes. Burn off even more energy at Monster Mini Golf (4 passes) and Terrapin Adventures ($50 adventure credit). Fuel curious minds with a Baltimore Museum of Industry Family Membership, a full year of unlimited visits worth ~$200, and get gloriously messy with 50 slime passes to Play Street Museum. Fall is covered too with Maryland Corn Maze passes for the two.
When all that adventure works up an appetite, you're covered: Peace a Pizza ($25), THB ($25), Snowball Stand free ice cream passes and a shirt, Opie's Ice Cream $10 gift card and shirt, and a few bags of gourmet EC Pops Popcorn for movie night.
The basket is made complete with a gift that keeps on giving... a year membership for the family at the Maryland Science Center! (worth $200)
Your twelve (12) month membership includes exciting benefits for four people (adult or child): FREE admission to all three levels of the Maryland Science Center’s permanent exhibits. 10% Member’s discount at our own Science Store. Free reciprocal admission to 200+ ASTC Passport Program participating museums worldwide
All bundled up with no-drip popsicle holders, THB drink tumblers, towel chair clips, and reusable ice cubes.
This is a basket packed with a summer, fall, and everything in between. Don't let it get away!
Starting bid
Total Value: $585+
Treat yourself to a little sparkle with this stunning collection featuring some of the most beloved names in fine and fashion jewelry.
Start with a showstopper: a gorgeous Anna Beck necklace from Smyth Jewelers, one of the region's most trusted fine jewelry destinations, valued at $325. Pair it with a pair of beautiful Kendra Scott dangly earrings ($75) and a $150 Gorjana Jewelry gift card to pick out something that's perfectly you. Top it all off with a free ear piercing at Charm City Links (adult or child, $100 value), because every great piece of jewelry deserves a great place to wear it. And to keep all your new treasures safe and beautifully organized, this basket includes a keepsake jewelry box worthy of everything inside.
This is the kind of basket you bid on and never regret.
Starting bid
Total Value: $480+
Everything you need to throw an unforgettable gathering! This basket is packed with delicious food, beautiful flowers, and elegant touches that will have your guests raving.
Start with a stunning Graze Craze charcuterie spread ($100 catering credit) as your centerpiece, then set the table with five artisan loaves from The Breadery and homegoods from Sweet Elizabeth Jane ($25). Keep the party going with $70 to Pat's Porch and two $25 Jason's Deli gift cards (totaling $50), giving you plenty of options for every occasion. The Iron Bridge Wine Co. contribution is a showpiece on its own: wine, a candle, glasses, and a gift certificate, all valued at $125. Dress up your space with fresh blooms courtesy of a $25 Blue Iris Flowers gift card, and serve it all in style on the beautiful serving tray included in this basket.
Your guests won't know what hit them.
Starting bid
Total Value: $664+
The ultimate basket for the guy who loves good food, cold drinks, and a round of golf.
Tee it up with a $250 Five Iron Golf gift card and sharpen your game with a free month at Edge Golf Performance ($100 value). When the round is done, crack open a Heavy Seas 4-pack (plus a signed poster to hang in the man cave) or head out to Reckless Shepherd Brewery ($50) or Lone Oak Brewing ($25) for a cold one. Fuel up with a free 16-inch Coal Fire pizza, a meal at La Palapa ($25), or grab whatever you need with a $100 Royal Farms gift card. And because every guy deserves to pull up looking sharp, three Autobell Car Wash passes ($50) round it all out.
Someone is going to want this one badly. Make sure it's you.
Starting bid
Total Value: $825+
Push your limits and discover something new with this action-packed basket full of fitness and adventure experiences for the whole family!
For the thrill seekers, Movement Climbing Gym passes get you scaling walls and building strength in one of the most exciting workouts around. Ready to channel your inner warrior? MD's Best Karate covers a full month of classes for a kid or adult, gloves and uniform included, valued at $350. Looking for something with a little more groove? B.Funk has you covered with $325 toward class registration, offering some of the most high-energy, community-driven workouts in the area. And for those craving something more mindful, Core Works delivers 12 Pilates classes ($150 value) to build strength, balance, and flexibility from the inside out.
VIP fitness class for you and 20 people at Orange Theory Fitness in Columbia. Work on your fitness goals and enjoy a personalized class to tackle these goals. Enjoy light refreshments after class to celebrate. A $399 value!
No matter where you are on your fitness journey, this basket meets you there and pushes you further.
Starting bid
Total Value: $175+
Spoil your furry best friend with this pawsome basket full of treats, toys, and pampering experiences!
Start with a full spa day courtesy of Premier Paws Dog Spa, which includes a $50 grooming credit and a dog basket to bring home all their new goodies ($100 value). Treat them to a bite at Clipper's Canine Cafe ($25 gift card), then let them cool off and splash around at the Dog Splash Pad. Back home, a brand new dog toy and ball are ready for fetch, and a wicker dog toy basket keeps everything neat and adorable.
Because your dog deserves to be spoiled just as much as you do.
Starting bid
Total Value: $275+
Plan the perfect night out with this romantic basket featuring the best of Howard County!
Start the evening with dinner at LeeLynn's ($50 gift card), one of the area's most beloved local spots. Then head to Merriweather Post Pavilion for a live concert under the stars, with two tickets to any show this season ($100 value). And why let the night end there? Cap it all off with a free night at Turf Valley Resort ($125 value), because some evenings deserve to be stretched into the morning.
A full date night, planned and paid for. All you have to do is show up.
Starting bid
Total Value: $275+
Eat your way through some of Howard County's favorite spots with this delicious collection of gift cards to local restaurants and pubs!
Kick off your tour with a generous $100 to Glenwood's, then make a night of it at Stained Glass Pub with four $25 gift cards ($100 value) — plenty of rounds for the whole group. Round out the adventure with stops at E.W. Beck's ($25), finger-lickin' good plates at Mission BBQ ($25), and a laid-back evening at Barrington Tap & Table ($25). Basket comes with magnetic meal calendar and chalk markers!
Five great local spots, five great excuses to get out and explore. This basket is a foodie's dream and a full social calendar rolled into one.
Starting bid
Total Value: $250+
The tour continues! Explore even more of Howard County's vibrant dining scene with this lineup of local favorites, from neighborhood grilles to Latin-inspired cuisine.
Treat yourself to an elegant dinner at Daniel's Restaurant ($50), then keep things casual and delicious at River Hill Grille ($50) and Lib's Grill ($25). Pull up a stool at Oscar's Alehouse Woodstock ($50 gift certificate) or unwind at Walker's Tap & Table ($25) for a relaxed evening out. And for something with a little more flair, Soluna Cocina ($50) brings bold Latin-inspired flavors to round out the adventure beautifully. When you are hungry for a late night snack, we have you covered with a 3lb container of Fisher's caramel popcorn ($50)
Six spots, six nights out, one basket worth bidding on. Don't let this one slip away.
Starting bid
Total Value: $511+
Uncork an unforgettable experience with this curated tour of Maryland's finest wineries! From intimate tastings for two to group adventures with friends, this basket is a wine lover's dream.
Start big at Elk Run Vineyard, where a tasting for 10 with a cheeseboard ($150 value) makes it the perfect group outing. Then explore Black Ankle Vineyard (tasting for 4, $125 value) and Harford Vineyard and Winery (tasting for 4, $100 value) for two of Maryland's most celebrated wine experiences. Cooper's Hawk Winery rounds out the group tastings with passes for four ($60), while Basignani Winery ($40) and Robin Hill Farm & Vineyard ($36) offer charming, intimate tastings for two. The basket is complete with two tickets to Wine at the Shrine, a wine tasting event benefiting Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center of Baltimore. Don't forget your Yeti wine tumblers (two) and bottle opener to complete the trip!
And to get the party started before you even leave the house, the basket comes loaded with two bottles of Maryland wine and a beautiful bamboo charcuterie container, perfect to bring along on every stop of your tour.
Six wineries, one incredible adventure. Bid now before someone else does.
Starting bid
Total Value: $569+
From live Shakespeare to craft cocktails to a year's worth of burgers, this one-of-a-kind basket is packed with unforgettable experiences for the person who loves to eat, drink, and be entertained!
Gather your crew for a custom tasting class at Rathskeller — wine, beer, or cocktails, your choice, for up to 6 people ($200 value). Then dress up for a night of live theatre with 2 tickets to the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company at the PFI ($125 value), one of the most intimate and beloved performance venues in the region. Get creative with friends at Pinot's Palette with two $44 gift cards and a canvas to take home as a keepsake. And perhaps best of all, enjoy the White Oak Tavern's burger of the month, every single month for a year ($244 value) — because some gifts just keep on giving.
Eat, drink, paint, and be merry. This basket has it all.
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"Rooted in Christ" — Original Fingerprint Canvas Art Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pre-K, Class of 2025–2026
This one-of-a-kind canvas was lovingly created by the Pre-K students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, with a little help from their 6th grade buddies. Every leaf on this beautiful tree is a child's own fingerprint, making this piece a truly irreplaceable snapshot in time.
Inspired by Colossians 2:6-7, the painting captures the theme Rooted in Christ through a handcrafted tree whose canopy blooms with the unique marks of each little learner. No two fingerprints are alike, and no two years will ever look quite the same.
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"Blessed Are the Pure of Heart" — Heart Hands Photo Collage Our Lady of Perpetual Help Kindergarten, Class of 2025–2026
Every little hand in this class has a heart to give. This beautifully framed collage features each Kindergarten student making a heart with their own hands, surrounding the words of Matthew 5:8 — "Blessed are the pure of heart."
A mosaic of tiny fingers and big love, this piece is a precious keepsake of a year filled with faith and friendship. Each photo is a reminder that pure-hearted kindness starts young, and that this class had it in abundance.
Display it in your home as a daily reminder of the joy that comes from a community rooted in faith and grace.
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"Pray Without Ceasing" — Praying Hands Photo Collage Our Lady of Perpetual Help 1st Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Tiny hands lifted in prayer, this framed collage captures each First Grade student with hands folded and raised, surrounding the words of 1 Thessalonians 5:17 — "Pray without ceasing."
From the first days of learning to fold their hands in prayer, these children remind us that faith is built one small, sincere moment at a time. Together, their hands form a beautiful mosaic of devotion, community, and the grace that comes from a classroom grounded in God.
A meaningful piece to display in any home, this collage is both a work of art and a gentle call to keep prayer at the center of daily life.
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"Bloom Where You Are Planted" — Hand-Painted Flower Box Our Lady of Perpetual Help 2nd Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Bright, cheerful, and bursting with color, this charming wooden flower box was hand-painted by the Second Grade students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. Adorned with vibrant fingerprint flowers in pink, purple, and teal, the box carries the sweet reminder to "Bloom where you are planted."
Whether filled with fresh herbs on a kitchen windowsill, succulents on a porch, or seasonal blooms in a garden, this piece brings both beauty and meaning to any space it calls home. A functional work of art lovingly made by little hands with big hearts.
The perfect addition to any home that loves faith, flowers, and the handmade touch only children can bring.
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"You Shall Love the Lord Your God" — Heart with Feet Photo Print Our Lady of Perpetual Help 3rd Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Look closely... that heart is made entirely of children. The Third Grade class of Our Lady of Perpetual Help came together to form a heart shape with their own bodies, captured from above in one stunning aerial photograph. Surrounding their joyful, upturned faces are the words of Mark 12:30 — "You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength."
It's a photograph and a promise all at once. Every child in this class is part of something bigger than themselves, and this image captures that truth beautifully.
A truly unique piece that would be a treasure on any wall, a reminder that love, faith, and community are built together, one heart at a time.
Starting bid
"Under His Wings You Will Find Refuge" — Fingerprint Bird Canvas Our Lady of Perpetual Help 4th Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Each little bird perched on these wires started as a child's fingerprint. The Fourth Grade students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help transformed their own thumbprints into a flock of colorful, whimsical birds, every one uniquely painted in its own bright hue, resting together on three sweeping wires beneath a soft blue sky.
At the bottom, in the students' own handwriting, a gentle promise: "Under His wings you will find refuge."
Playful and peaceful all at once, this canvas is a delight to look at and a comfort to live with. No two birds are exactly alike, just like the children who made them, and together they make something truly beautiful.
A wonderful piece for a living room, nursery, hallway, or anywhere a little color and faith are welcome.
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"XOXO" — Hand-Painted Fingerprint Tic-Tac-Toe Set Our Lady of Perpetual Help 5th Grade, Class of 2025–2026
This one-of-a-kind wooden tic-tac-toe set was hand-painted by the Fifth Grade students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Each X and O piece is decorated with fingerprint dots and hearts in bold navy and white, and the wooden board is trimmed with painted hearts along the sides and tied together with a charming jute rope.
Fun enough to play, beautiful enough to display. This piece is equal parts game and artwork, the kind of thing that looks wonderful on a coffee table or bookshelf and brings a smile to everyone who picks it up.
A truly unique, completely handmade gift that carries the love and creativity of a whole classroom with it.
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"God Is Within Her, She Will Not Fail" — Hand-Painted Desk Organizer Our Lady of Perpetual Help 6th Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Pretty, practical, and full of heart. This charming pink desk organizer was hand-painted by the Sixth Grade students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Decorated with fingerprint polka dots, soft painted hearts, and the empowering words "God is within her, she will not fail," this piece is as encouraging as it is beautiful.
Complete with three silver cup holders, open compartments, and a sweet little pull-out drawer, it's fully functional for any desk, vanity, or workspace. The kind of thing that keeps your pens organized and your spirit lifted at the same time.
A perfect gift for any woman or girl who needs a daily reminder of the strength she carries within her.
Starting bid
"OLPH in Bloom" — Hand-Painted Flower Vase Canvas Our Lady of Perpetual Help 7th Grade, Class of 2025–2026
Bold, bright, and full of life. This cheerful canvas was painted by the Seventh Grade students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. A deep blue vase proudly bearing the letters "OLPH" overflows with a vibrant bouquet of hand-painted flowers in every color of the rainbow, set against a warm golden yellow shelf and a soft white background.
There's a joyful confidence to this piece that feels just right for a class coming into their own. Every flower is distinct, every stem reaches upward, a beautiful metaphor for a community that grows together, rooted in the same place and reaching toward the same light.
A colorful, feel-good piece of original art that would brighten any room it calls home.
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"OLPH" — Class of 2026 Senior Photo Print Our Lady of Perpetual Help 8th Grade, Class of 2025–2026
This is the one that will mean the most to someone someday. The graduating Eighth Grade class of Our Lady of Perpetual Help came together to form their graduation year is a declaration of the school that shaped them.
These are the oldest students in the building, the ones the younger grades look up to, and this is their farewell gift to the community they've called home. In a few short months they'll move on, but this image captures them exactly as they are right now, together, proud, and full of what's ahead.
Own a piece of this graduating class before they go. A framed moment in time that will only grow more meaningful with the years.
Starting bid
Anchored in Hope Rocking Chair - OLPH School Student Body of 2025-2026
This vibrant, one-of-a-kind rocking chair is a true community masterpiece, lovingly crafted by the hands of every student at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. Each child contributed their own personal touch, making this piece a living memory of an entire school year.
Painted in warm sunset oranges, ocean blues, and cheerful yellows, the chair's backrest bears the school's guiding message for the year: "Anchored in Hope", drawn directly from the Archdiocese's theme, Pilgrims of Hope. The sides proudly display OLPH in bold letters, surrounded by a sea of handprints, smiley faces, and coastal creatures. The back features a breathtaking painted sunset with soaring birds over ocean waves. No two details are the same, because no two children are the same.
This chair is more than decor. It is a keepsake filled with the spirit, faith, and creativity of an entire school community, and would make a treasured addition to any home, classroom, or office as a reminder that hope is always within reach.
Starting bid
Donated by Angels After Care, Inc.
Treat yourself or the fashionista in your life! This luxurious bundle features four designer bags from two of today's most coveted brands — perfect for every occasion, from gym days to nights out.
Included in this basket:
Tory Burch Monogram Small Shoulder Bag — timeless monogram hardware with a polished, structured silhouette
Tory Burch Virginia Belt Bag — hands-free elegance with signature Tory Burch style
Lululemon Everywhere Sling — the beloved go-anywhere bag that carries everything in comfort and style
Lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag — compact, sleek, and perfectly organized for on-the-go living
Starting bid
Donated by S'More Home Solutions LLC
Campfire Classics: The Ultimate S’more Experience
Sweet moments are meant to be shared.
Exclusively created for the Our Lady of Perpetual Help “Denim to Diamonds” Spring Gala, this charming Wooden S’mores Board brings together nostalgia, craftsmanship, and cozy gatherings in one unforgettable package.
Beautifully designed and thoughtfully arranged, the board includes all the classic s’more fixings—from graham crackers to chocolate and marshmallows—ready to transform any evening into a fireside memory.
Accompanying the board are six extendable S’mores sticks, perfect for safely roasting over a fire pit, fireplace, or backyard flame.
Whether enjoyed under the stars, at a family gathering, or during a quiet night by the fire, this set invites laughter, storytelling, and simple joy.
As a one‑of‑a‑kind piece created exclusively for this gala, it offers both heart and hospitality in equal measure.
Gather. Toast. Indulge. Create memories that matter.
Starting bid
Donated courtesy of S’More Home Solutions, LLC.
A Collector’s First Pour: The “B” starts the Bourbon Legacy
Begin something exceptional.
Exclusively created for the Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Denim to Diamonds Spring Gala, this unique auction offering is more than a display—it’s the first chapter of a private bourbon collection with purpose and provenance.
Anchored by a beautifully crafted Blanton’s Bourbon board, this piece is designed to make a statement.
The designated bottle placement features built‑in lighting, illuminating the bourbon and elevating it from a bottle on display to a true focal point—perfect for showcasing Blanton’s craftsmanship and color with dramatic effect.
Paired with original Glencairn snifter glasses, known worldwide for enhancing aroma and flavor, this piece invites the owner to savor—not rush—each pour.
The addition of the first bottle starting with the letter “B” marks the intentional beginning of a curated collection, paying homage to Blanton’s while leaving room for future stories, bottles, and milestones.
As a one‑of‑a‑kind piece created specifically for this gala, this board blends sophistication, functionality, and collectible appeal.
Whether showcased in a home bar, office, or study, this set blends sophistication with meaning—perfect for the bourbon enthusiast, the collector, or the supporter who wants to take home something truly special.
Start with B. Begin the legacy.
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