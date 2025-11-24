Denise Valentine Foundation's 2025 Holiday Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
This ticket gets you ONE raffle entry for a chance to win one of three amazing prizes. Thank you for your support of the Denise Valentine Foundation.
This DOUBLE Deal ticket gets you TWO raffle entries for a chance to win one of three amazing prizes. Thank you for your support of the Denise Valentine Foundation.
This MEGA Deal ticket gets you FIVE raffle entries for a chance to win one of three amazing prizes. Thank you for your support of the Denise Valentine Foundation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!