Denmark High School Dance Team's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Three Night Stay - Valued at $1000
Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Condominium in Gulf Place Community on 30A
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Sleeps Six!
Dates Available October 2025 through May 2026. Excluding Forsyth County Spring Break
2026.
Privately owned beach access (5 minute walk to the beach)
Three heated swimming pools
Walk to popular restaurants, shops, snacks, pizza, ice cream, etc.
Starting bid
Value - Priceless
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell Jr authentic signed jersey!
Starting bid
2- Night Stay - Valued at $700
Nestled just outside of Murphy, this 4-bed, 3-bath cabin features a scenic location on the bank of the Nottely River.
1800 sq ft home sleeps 10. Fully stocked kitchen and up to 2 dogs allowed.
Holidays and Holiday weekends excluded.
Starting bid
Valued at $450
Come cheer on the Falcons vs the Miami Dolphins on October 26th.
2 Lower level TICKETS
Section 104 Seats 6 & 7
Starting bid
Valued $80
This gift basket has everything you need to relax with a great cup of coffee and a good book!
Starting bid
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Value $440
Beautiful Kendra Scott necklace and $365 gift card to Arseneau Dance Academy! The perfect gift for your dancer!
Starting bid
VALUE $300
Get a manicure and head out to dinner in Halcyon at CT Taqueria at Big Table Restaurants, then have fun at X Golf. Complete with Babysitting by Senor DHS Dance team members!
$100 X Golf
$50 (Hob Nob or Cattle Shed)
$50 CT Taqueria
$50 Lush Nail Bar
Starting bid
Vickery Gift Cards
Village Italian -$25
Cinco Mexican - $25
The Chill Hill - $25
Starting bid
$25 Waxing the City Gift Card
Spa Self-Care Box
Pathology Lip & Face Mask
Bakuchiol Lip Balm, Body Cream, Lip Scrub, Face Oil & Eye Cream.
Headband & Wrist Band
And MUCH MORE!
