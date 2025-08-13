Denmark High School Dance Team

Hosted by

Denmark High School Dance Team

About this event

Sales closed

Denmark High School Dance Team's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

645 Mullinax Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004, USA

30 A Getaway - 2 Bed/2 Bath item
30 A Getaway - 2 Bed/2 Bath
$350

Starting bid

Three Night Stay - Valued at $1000

https://www.vrbo.com/10328


Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Condominium in Gulf Place Community on 30A

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Sleeps Six!


Dates Available October 2025 through May 2026. Excluding Forsyth County Spring Break

2026.

Privately owned beach access (5 minute walk to the beach)

Three heated swimming pools

Walk to popular restaurants, shops, snacks, pizza, ice cream, etc.

Authentic Falcons - AJ Terrel Jr Signed Jersey item
Authentic Falcons - AJ Terrel Jr Signed Jersey item
Authentic Falcons - AJ Terrel Jr Signed Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Value - Priceless

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell Jr authentic signed jersey!

NC Cabin Getaway item
NC Cabin Getaway item
NC Cabin Getaway
$250

Starting bid

2- Night Stay - Valued at $700

Nestled just outside of Murphy, this 4-bed, 3-bath cabin features a scenic location on the bank of the Nottely River.

1800 sq ft home sleeps 10. Fully stocked kitchen and up to 2 dogs allowed.

Holidays and Holiday weekends excluded.

Atlanta Falcons Tickets item
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $450

Come cheer on the Falcons vs the Miami Dolphins on October 26th.

2 Lower level TICKETS

Section 104 Seats 6 & 7

Coffee & Chill Gift Basket item
Coffee & Chill Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued $80

This gift basket has everything you need to relax with a great cup of coffee and a good book!


Ring Video Doorbell 2 item
Ring Video Doorbell 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $120

Dancers Dream item
Dancers Dream
$125

Starting bid

Value $440

Beautiful Kendra Scott necklace and $365 gift card to Arseneau Dance Academy! The perfect gift for your dancer!


Halcyon Night Out - Babysitting Included item
Halcyon Night Out - Babysitting Included
$150

Starting bid

VALUE $300

Get a manicure and head out to dinner in Halcyon at CT Taqueria at Big Table Restaurants, then have fun at X Golf. Complete with Babysitting by Senor DHS Dance team members!

$100 X Golf

$50 (Hob Nob or Cattle Shed)

$50 CT Taqueria

$50 Lush Nail Bar

Vickery Gift Cards item
Vickery Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

Vickery Gift Cards

Village Italian -$25

Cinco Mexican - $25

The Chill Hill - $25

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$40

Starting bid

$25 Waxing the City Gift Card

Spa Self-Care Box

Pathology Lip & Face Mask

Bakuchiol Lip Balm, Body Cream, Lip Scrub, Face Oil & Eye Cream.

Headband & Wrist Band

And MUCH MORE!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!