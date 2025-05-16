Denny Hutching Memorial Golf outing Sponsorship form

1144 Country Club Rd

Sullivan, IL 61951, USA

Hole sponsor Spring only
$100
Hole sponsor for the Spring golf outing only
Hole sponsor Both Outings
$150
Hole sponsor for both Spring and fall golf outings
Fleet Golf Cart Sponsor
$250
This sponsor will cover the cost of all the carts for the outing.
Per cart Golf Cart Sponsor
$25
sponsor one or more golf carts for the event.
Food Sponsor Full
$500
Food Sponsor Half
$250
Sponsor half the cost of the food for the event.
Beverage Sponsor - Full
$250
Cover all the beverages for the event
Beverage Sponsor Half
$125
