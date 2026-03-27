Denton County A&M Mothers Club
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Denton County A&M Mothers Club

About this event

Sales closed

Denton County A&M Mothers Club's Singing Cadet Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Pay and pick up Items at event before you leave. Contact Shelley Lessert 214-384-1555

Texas A&M 7.5" Insulated Mug item
Texas A&M 7.5" Insulated Mug item
Texas A&M 7.5" Insulated Mug
$15

Starting bid

This is an awesome insulated mug with many TAMU logos!

Donated by Nancy Straub Cline '84

50"x60" TAMU Fleece item
50"x60" TAMU Fleece
$15

Starting bid

Comfy A&M Fleece for your favorite Aggie!

Donated by Nancy Straub Cline '84

Musical Hangers item
Musical Hangers item
Musical Hangers
$20

Starting bid

Deck out your music room with these musical hangers. they are 10.5". Screws are included.

Donated by Evelyn Pabon

TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #1 item
TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #1 item
TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #1
$40

Starting bid

Hand created by one of our own!

Photo - Top folded as a pillow and bottom open as a quilt.

Donated by Kathy Stamm


TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #2 item
TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #2 item
TAMU Quilt in a Pillow #2
$40

Starting bid

Hand created by one of our own!

Photo - Top folded as a pillow and bottom open as a quilt.

Donated by Kathy Stamm


Hair Cut and Hot Wheels item
Hair Cut and Hot Wheels item
Hair Cut and Hot Wheels
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a free kids hair cut at Pigtails & Crewcuts in Highland Village along with an Aggie zipper bag full of (5) Hot Wheels.

Enjoy some S'mores and a Scheels Gift Card item
Enjoy some S'mores and a Scheels Gift Card item
Enjoy some S'mores and a Scheels Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a S'mores maker, all the fixin's, and a $50 gift card donated by Scheels.

S'mores maker donated by Tanya Holland Smith

XXL Blinged out Black Aggies Sweatshirt item
XXL Blinged out Black Aggies Sweatshirt item
XXL Blinged out Black Aggies Sweatshirt item
XXL Blinged out Black Aggies Sweatshirt
$45

Starting bid

New with the tags - XXL Blinged Black Aggie Sweatshirt Hoodie.

$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #1 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #1 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #1
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.

$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #2 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #2 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #2
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.

$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #3 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #3 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #3
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.

$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #4 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #4 item
$40 iCRYO Treatment in Highland Village #4
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.

Free Form Colorful Bling Shawl item
Free Form Colorful Bling Shawl item
Free Form Colorful Bling Shawl item
Free Form Colorful Bling Shawl
$30

Starting bid

Free Form Colorful Bling Shall - Fun for any occasion. Donated by Tanya Holland Smith

Portland Leather Bag and Goodies from Nu Skin item
Portland Leather Bag and Goodies from Nu Skin item
Portland Leather Bag and Goodies from Nu Skin item
Portland Leather Bag and Goodies from Nu Skin
$100

Starting bid

Stacy Holbert with Nu Skin has donated a $125 set of Nu Skin products including a facemask, lippy, toothpastes, Starlight Instaglow, and Cleansing Balm. Portland Leather makeup bag donated by Shelley Lessert to make the perfect carry-all for your goodies.

Aggie Key Fob item
Aggie Key Fob
$10

Starting bid

Aggie Key Fob create by one of our own moms.

Dallas Cowboys Long Sleeved T-shirt (New, As Is) item
Dallas Cowboys Long Sleeved T-shirt (New, As Is) item
Dallas Cowboys Long Sleeved T-shirt (New, As Is)
$15

Starting bid

Brand new never worn Cowboys T-shirt, has some staining on front and sleeve - Still a great find! Support our AGGIES!

Donated by Tanya Holland Smith

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!