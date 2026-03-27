Denton County A&M Mothers Club's Singing Cadet Silent Auction

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About this event
Pay and pick up Items at event before you leave. Contact Shelley Lessert 214-384-1555
Starting bid
This is an awesome insulated mug with many TAMU logos!
Donated by Nancy Straub Cline '84
Starting bid
Comfy A&M Fleece for your favorite Aggie!
Donated by Nancy Straub Cline '84
Starting bid
Deck out your music room with these musical hangers. they are 10.5". Screws are included.
Donated by Evelyn Pabon
Starting bid
Hand created by one of our own!
Photo - Top folded as a pillow and bottom open as a quilt.
Donated by Kathy Stamm
Starting bid
Hand created by one of our own!
Photo - Top folded as a pillow and bottom open as a quilt.
Donated by Kathy Stamm
Starting bid
Enjoy a free kids hair cut at Pigtails & Crewcuts in Highland Village along with an Aggie zipper bag full of (5) Hot Wheels.
Starting bid
Enjoy a S'mores maker, all the fixin's, and a $50 gift card donated by Scheels.
S'mores maker donated by Tanya Holland Smith
Starting bid
New with the tags - XXL Blinged Black Aggie Sweatshirt Hoodie.
Starting bid
Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.
Starting bid
Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.
Starting bid
Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.
Starting bid
Handmade Aggie fabric key fob and a $40 value iCRYO session gift card. New clients only.
Starting bid
Free Form Colorful Bling Shall - Fun for any occasion. Donated by Tanya Holland Smith
Starting bid
Stacy Holbert with Nu Skin has donated a $125 set of Nu Skin products including a facemask, lippy, toothpastes, Starlight Instaglow, and Cleansing Balm. Portland Leather makeup bag donated by Shelley Lessert to make the perfect carry-all for your goodies.
Starting bid
Aggie Key Fob create by one of our own moms.
Starting bid
Brand new never worn Cowboys T-shirt, has some staining on front and sleeve - Still a great find! Support our AGGIES!
Donated by Tanya Holland Smith
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!