Denton High School Bronco Band Booster Club

Denton High School Bronco Band Booster Club's Holiday Shop

DHS Ornament
DHS Ornament
Hand crafted ceramic DHS ornament with a shiny purple glaze (the pictures don't do the purple justice).

Approximately 3" in diameter with ribbon loop for hanging.

These were made and donated by the Pearce family.

These can be shipped, given to band member or a meet-up can be arranged for hand off.

Wooden Tree
Rustic rough hewed wood tree. These can be used as inside or outside decor. Leave them plain or decorate as you see fit. Lights shown in pictures are not included.

Approximately three feet in height, two feet wide and about five inches deep.

These were made and donated by the Kuehnert family.

These will have to be a meet-up for a hand off or a delivery by the DHS Booster Delivery service.

