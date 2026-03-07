3rd Annual Denver Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

Hosted by
About this event
9 pm-midnight featuring the live orchestra, our very own local TANGOZO, live tango band, social dancing, light snacks, and performances by your DDT teachers.
Make it a "date night" to mingle with a new community, make friends, observe this amazing improvisational dance, and take your new embrace for a walk!
A beginner class for singles and couples, John & Jesica will keep it light and fun.
Saturday, 25-April, 8pm-9pm, just before the Gala
This will get you warmed up and comfortable taking a gentle walk around the dance floor--because Argentine Tango, at its roots, is a warm embrace and a gentle walk!
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm
Lorita and Paula
2:50 pm
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm
Mez and Julianne
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3 pm-3:50 pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
3 pm
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3 pm-3:50 pm
Lorita and Paula
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm
Grisha Nisnevich
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
4 pm
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm
John and Jesica
4 pm
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5 pm-5:50 pm
Open to all, we dance in a counter-clockwise path around the room that we call the ronda. We are gentle and kind with everyone!
Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5 pm-5:50 pm
Vanessa Stephan
English y Español
Sunday, 4/26/2026
Grisha Nisnevich
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 12 pm-12:50 pm
Lorita and Paula
12 pm
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1 pm-1:50 pm
Vanessa Stephan
1 pm
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1 pm-1:50 pm
Nick and Fiona
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm
Nick and Fiona
Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm
Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo
2 pm
Enjoy the last dances and your newfound skills. Revel in the transition from fear and discouragement to confidence and curiosity.
We are all here. We are all together. Enjoy our precious moments!
