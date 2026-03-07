Tango Colorado Inc

Tango Colorado Inc

3rd Annual Denver Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

1570 N Clarkson St

Denver, CO 80218, USA

Free Entrance to the Saturday Night Gala, 4/25, 9pm
Free

9 pm-midnight featuring the live orchestra, our very own local TANGOZO, live tango band, social dancing, light snacks, and performances by your DDT teachers.


Make it a "date night" to mingle with a new community, make friends, observe this amazing improvisational dance, and take your new embrace for a walk!

[Beginner] - Fancy Moves for Newcomers, 4/25, 8pm-9pm
Free

A beginner class for singles and couples, John & Jesica will keep it light and fun.


Saturday, 25-April, 8pm-9pm, just before the Gala


This will get you warmed up and comfortable taking a gentle walk around the dance floor--because Argentine Tango, at its roots, is a warm embrace and a gentle walk!

[Beginner] - "Ochos and the Walk"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm

Lorita and Paula

2:50 pm

[Beginner] - "Walking to the Cross from the Ground Up"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

[Beginner] - "Role Exploration: Both Sides of the Embrace"
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm

Mez and Julianne

[Beginner] - Grace & Connection: Fluidity & Elegance
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3 pm-3:50 pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

3 pm

[Int/Adv] - Playful Milongas
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 3 pm-3:50 pm

Lorita and Paula

[Int/Adv] - Ganchos and Boleos: Finding Similarities
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm

Grisha Nisnevich

[Beginner] - In the Moment: Pauses and Other Magic
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

4 pm

[Beginner] - Mirroring, Matching and Musicality
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 4 pm-4:50 pm

John and Jesica

4 pm

[Everyone!] Practica
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5 pm-5:50 pm

Open to all, we dance in a counter-clockwise path around the room that we call the ronda. We are gentle and kind with everyone!

[Beginner] - Essential Basic Figures - Figuras Geométricas
Free

Saturday, 4/25/2026, 5 pm-5:50 pm

Vanessa Stephan

English y Español


[Beginner] - The Turn: Technique and Variations
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026

Grisha Nisnevich


[Beginner] - Double-Double: Ocho Cortado and Fun Timings
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 12 pm-12:50 pm

Lorita and Paula

12 pm

[Beginner] - Intro to the Cross System Powerhouse
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1 pm-1:50 pm

Vanessa Stephan

1 pm

[Beginner] - Fine Tuning Lead and Follow: Circles and Lines
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 1 pm-1:50 pm

Nick and Fiona


[Int/Adv] - Boleos and Killer Rhythms
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm

Nick and Fiona

[Beginner] - Super Sequences for Emotional Musical Passages
Free

Sunday, 4/26/2026, 2 pm-2:50 pm

Michele Delgado assisted by Ervey Castillo

2 pm

[All Levels] - Practica with Our New-Found Friends
Free

Enjoy the last dances and your newfound skills. Revel in the transition from fear and discouragement to confidence and curiosity.


We are all here. We are all together. Enjoy our precious moments!

