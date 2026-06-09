Denver East Hockey's Silent Auction

Included in this package: 1 Hotel Room (1 night) with Roundtrip Flights with 2 tickets to Tijs (Tiesto) concert with a meet and greet with Tijs.





Tijs Michiel Verwest, known professionally as Tiësto who has been shaping electronic music and pop culture for decades. He's often called the "Godfather of EDM" and has been praised for pushing the boundaries of the genre. In 2004, Tiësto became the first DJ to perform at the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. He's also been voted "The Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine and "best DJ of the last 20 years" by DJ Mag readers.