Denver East Hockey's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Included in this package: 1 Hotel Room (1 night) with Roundtrip Flights with 2 tickets to Tijs (Tiesto) concert with a meet and greet with Tijs.
Tijs Michiel Verwest, known professionally as Tiësto who has been shaping electronic music and pop culture for decades. He's often called the "Godfather of EDM" and has been praised for pushing the boundaries of the genre. In 2004, Tiësto became the first DJ to perform at the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. He's also been voted "The Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine and "best DJ of the last 20 years" by DJ Mag readers.
Starting bid
Included in this package: 1 Hotel Room (1 night) with Roundtrip Flights with 2 tickets to Tijs (Tiesto) concert with a meet and greet with Tijs.
Tijs Michiel Verwest, known professionally as Tiësto who has been shaping electronic music and pop culture for decades. He's often called the "Godfather of EDM" and has been praised for pushing the boundaries of the genre. In 2004, Tiësto became the first DJ to perform at the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. He's also been voted "The Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine and "best DJ of the last 20 years" by DJ Mag readers.
Starting bid
A Week in Frisco, CO
Townhome 1 mile from
Main Street that sleeps 8-10
people/2 families
comfortably. Three levels
with a bedroom and bath
on each level (king or queen bed
in each bedroom, plus
bunk beds -twin over queen and extra twin).
One car attached garage
and driveway parking
spaces. Deck off of family
room and private hot tub
with views of Mt. Royal.
Wood burning fireplace.
Easy access to Copper,
Breck, Keystone, A-Basin &
Vail. Cross Country skiing,
sledding and tubing at
Frisco Adventure Park.
Close proximity to ice
skating pond. On the
bike path, close to lots of
hiking, and nearby the
Dillon Reservoir (boat
rentals available).Walk to
Main Street and Whole Foods.
Starting bid
2 nights at Dillon Condo (Dates: June 2026 to Dec 20th or April 2027-July 1 2027 - no pets up to 6 people. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath) - must have someone over 25 present.
Starting bid
2026 Av's Team Signed Jersey with Certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
CLAIR Family Dentistry donated x2 Av's tickets 2nd row behind the home bench, game of your choice, special UNB entrance, free drinks & food included + Free Parking across from the Reserve in the Carolla Lot
Starting bid
Tow Center Ice tickets in section 124 row 15 Home Avalanche Game
Starting bid
$250 Gift Card to Snooze
Starting bid
Risley Family will host a dinner at their house for 20 people invited by the winning bidder. Dinner Style and type of food to be determined by the winning bidder. A signature cocktail to be determined included in the event.
Starting bid
Tuesday Sept 15 vs San Diego Padres 6:40 gametime 4 Tickets in Section 139 Row 5 Seat 5,6,7 & 8. First row behind the visitors dugout. . Includes VIP parking across the street for the East entrance.
Starting bid
Current East Hockey Parents : Yeah we know its a workout working the Bronco's games to raise funds for East Hockey... We do it for the kids!!! Know what, It's ok, you will be fine if you RENT The Iceberg (Steve Kyelberg) who is offering to take your place working the Dec 6th Broncos' game. This will count toward your Bronco's Volunteer obligation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!