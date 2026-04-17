Kuenning Haven Animal Foundation

Hosted by

Kuenning Haven Animal Foundation

About this event

Denver's Darling Derby: Reimagining the Tradition in Support of Racehorse Welfare

1946 E 66th Ave

Denver, CO 80229, USA

General Admission
$120

An open bar including a welcome Mint Julep, beer, wine, cocktails, and a sparkling wine toast, heavy "horse d'hooves", live entertainment, and access to the hottest party of the year.

"The Velvet Circle" VIP Admission
$160

Private access to The Velvet Circle. An open bar with top shelf options, elevated bites, VIP experiential bourbon tasting, live entertainment, and custom gift await.

Can't attend, but want to donate!
Pay what you can

We're sorry to miss you, but are so grateful for your donation toward our mission!

Wine Pull - $25
$25
Bourbon Tasting Add-On - $20
$20

Add a little VIP to your GA - join The Velvet Circle VIP bourbon tasting experience.

Suggested Donation for Photos with the Horses
Pay what you can

The true stars of the event want to invite you for a photo opp! We are so excited for you to meet the rescued racehorses onsite, and thank you for your support.

Upgrade Your Ticket to VIP (discounted)
$30

Bought GA but have FOMO? Buy your way into The Velvet Circle VIP Lounge - at a discounted price!

Add a donation for Kuenning Haven Animal Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!