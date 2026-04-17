Denver's Darling Derby: Reimagining the Tradition in Support of Racehorse Welfare

About this event
An open bar including a welcome Mint Julep, beer, wine, cocktails, and a sparkling wine toast, heavy "horse d'hooves", live entertainment, and access to the hottest party of the year.
Private access to The Velvet Circle. An open bar with top shelf options, elevated bites, VIP experiential bourbon tasting, live entertainment, and custom gift await.
We're sorry to miss you, but are so grateful for your donation toward our mission!
Add a little VIP to your GA - join The Velvet Circle VIP bourbon tasting experience.
The true stars of the event want to invite you for a photo opp! We are so excited for you to meet the rescued racehorses onsite, and thank you for your support.
Bought GA but have FOMO? Buy your way into The Velvet Circle VIP Lounge - at a discounted price!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!