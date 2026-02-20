Department, Division, & National event attendance
Department Convention
Free
The Department Convention will be from 5-6 June 2026 in Lafayette. Details to follow.
The Department Convention will be from 5-6 June 2026 in Lafayette. Details to follow.
The National Convention will be held from 10-14 Aug 2026 at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana
The National Convention will be held from 10-14 Aug 2026 at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana
MODD - PDD Advancement
Free
I am ready to advance from DD to PDD.
NOTE: You must have completed or will have completed my 1 year as a DD by August.
I am ready to advance from DD to PDD.
NOTE: You must have completed or will have completed my 1 year as a DD by August.
Southeast Division Conference
Free
The Southeast Division Conference will be in ____ Mar 2027. We do not know where yet.
The Southeast Division Conference will be in ____ Mar 2027. We do not know where yet.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!