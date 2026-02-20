Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

Hosted by

Marine Corps League - Choctaw Detachment 778

About this event

Department, Division, & National event attendance

Department Convention
Free

The Department Convention will be from 5-6 June 2026 in Lafayette. Details to follow.

National Convention
Free

The National Convention will be held from 10-14 Aug 2026 at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport Hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana

MODD - PDD Advancement
Free

I am ready to advance from DD to PDD.

NOTE: You must have completed or will have completed my 1 year as a DD by August.

Southeast Division Conference
Free

The Southeast Division Conference will be in ____ Mar 2027. We do not know where yet.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!