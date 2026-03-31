Fleur de Fleas MODDF

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Fleur de Fleas MODDF

About this event

Fleur de Fleas Hide MODDF Roaring 20's Scratch at the Department of Louisiana Convention

201 Kaliste Saloom Rd

Lafayette, LA 70508, USA

Passport Stamping Fee
$1

All members who will be in attendance should purchase one of each ticket.

Kennel Children's Hospital Fund - Entry Donation
$3

ALL MEMBERS MUST PURCHASE ONE OF EACH TICKET. ADDITIONAL DONATIONS TO THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FUND CAN BE MADE BELOW.

Additional Kennel Children's Hospital Fund Donations.
Pay what you can

Donate additionally what you wish

LIQUOR LICENSE
$5

TO DRINK IN THE SCRATCH YOU MUST OBTAIN A LIQUOR LICENSE!!!

Cat Food - Donation
Pay what you can

If you would like to donate to the Cat Food Fund for Operation Cat Care. This money will be given to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to purchase needed Cat Items.

Add a donation for Fleur de Fleas MODDF

$

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