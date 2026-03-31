Fleur de Fleas Hide MODDF Roaring 20's Scratch at the Department of Louisiana Convention

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About this event
All members who will be in attendance should purchase one of each ticket.
ALL MEMBERS MUST PURCHASE ONE OF EACH TICKET. ADDITIONAL DONATIONS TO THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FUND CAN BE MADE BELOW.
Donate additionally what you wish
TO DRINK IN THE SCRATCH YOU MUST OBTAIN A LIQUOR LICENSE!!!
If you would like to donate to the Cat Food Fund for Operation Cat Care. This money will be given to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter to purchase needed Cat Items.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!