Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - CFMO Silent Auction

Professional Tinnitus Therapy APP. Customize sounds to your comfort level. Bluetooth.
2 Gift Cards total value exceeds $40
$20
Starting bid
Top Golf gift card and Texas Roadhouse gift card. Combined value not less than $40.
Homemade Lemon Vodka 50% alcohol
$20
Starting bid
Homemade by CFMO employee. Once purchased should let set for 1-2 months for better quality.
2 American Blinged Caps
$10
Starting bid
2 Caps Blinged with American design
Framed Collector Architecture Stamps
$8
Starting bid
American Architecture Series Set of 4 x 20 cent US Postage Stamps
Hand painted Wooden Key Holder
$5
Starting bid
Local Artist Hand Painted Wooden Key Holder
Callaway Premium Hitting Mat and Chipping Net
$15
Starting bid
Callaway Premium Hitting Matt and Callaway Chipping Net
Netgear Orbi WiFi Extenders
$50
Starting bid
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wifi System-Router with 2 Satellite Extenders
• Coverage up to 7,500 sq. ft. and 40+ devices. (Can extend coverage up to 2,500 sq. ft. more with each additional satellite purchased separately.)
• Fast AX4200 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing
• Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 2Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL
• Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and more with 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports on the router and 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports on each satellite
• NETGEAR Armor software provides an automatic shield of security for your WiFi and connected devices for real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN.
• NETGEAR routers have security features enabled out of the box with automatic firmware updates, and industry-leading safety features to help protect you and your family
• Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the Orbi app
Original Retail Value: $450.00
Christmas Wreath
$20
Starting bid
Christmas Wreath
