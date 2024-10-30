Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - CFMO Silent Auction

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wifi System-Router with 2 Satellite Extenders • Coverage up to 7,500 sq. ft. and 40+ devices. (Can extend coverage up to 2,500 sq. ft. more with each additional satellite purchased separately.) • Fast AX4200 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing • Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 2Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL • Plug in computers, game consoles, streaming players, and more with 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports on the router and 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports on each satellite • NETGEAR Armor software provides an automatic shield of security for your WiFi and connected devices for real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN. • NETGEAR routers have security features enabled out of the box with automatic firmware updates, and industry-leading safety features to help protect you and your family • Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the Orbi app Original Retail Value: $450.00

