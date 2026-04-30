Watering Hole Community Center Inc

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Watering Hole Community Center Inc

About this raffle

Deployed Spouses Summer Membership Giveaway

1 Entry Per Family/Household
Free

Requirements to enter the raffle:

  • currently have a military spouse who is deployed
  • be a family with child(ren) desiring membership at The Watering Hole Community Center with plans to use the membership throughout the summer

LIMITED NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE.

NOT ALL WHO ENTER THE RAFFLE WILL BE AWARDED.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE MAY. 15TH 2026

Memberships will be valid May 18th - August 18th

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