Deployed Spouses Summer Membership Giveaway

Requirements to enter the raffle:

currently have a military spouse who is deployed

be a family with child(ren) desiring membership at The Watering Hole Community Center with plans to use the membership throughout the summer

LIMITED NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE.

NOT ALL WHO ENTER THE RAFFLE WILL BE AWARDED.

APPLICATIONS CLOSE MAY. 15TH 2026

Memberships will be valid May 18th - August 18th