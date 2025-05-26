Reservation & Deposit: Bottle & Table Service for Burna VIP Table • [$1500] • TON25

rate.xLeft
This deposit secures your VIP Table Reservation for TON25. After your deposit is received, we will contact you to confirm your reservation and provide details for the remaining balance. Your deposit guarantees: Premium seating in our exclusive VIP section Dedicated table service with a curated bottle menu Priority access for you and your guests The ultimate experience of basketball, culture, and celebration at TON25 Reserve your table today—spots are limited!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing