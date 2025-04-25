Depressed Cake Shop October 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Portland, OR 97202, USA
Grab some tasty, locally made treats that promote mental health awareness and community✨
Enter to win a No-King's Day themed cake baked by Jam Cakes! Pickup at the pop-up event Sunday, Oct. 19.
Enter to win a No-King's Day themed cake baked by Jam Cakes! Pickup at the pop-up event Sunday, Oct. 19.
Enter to win a No-King's Day themed cake baked by Jam Cakes! Pickup at the pop-up event Sunday, Oct. 19.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!