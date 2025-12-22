Department of New Jersey, Marine Corps League

Department of New Jersey, Marine Corps League

Dept of NJ Convention Sponsor & Vendor Form

401 S New York Rd

Galloway, NJ 08205, USA

Convention Sponsors
$5,000

This level includes the following:

  • 6 Tickets to the Banquet
  • Company logo featured at Registration, Breakfast, Banquet
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Full page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Banquet Sponsors
$3,000

This level includes the following:

  • 4 Tickets to the Banquet
  • Company logo featured at Banquet
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Full page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Hospitality Room Sponsors
$2,500

This level includes the following:

  • 2 Tickets to the Banquet
  • Company logo featured at Hospitality Room
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Full page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Breakfast Sponsors
$2,500

This level includes the following:

  • 2 Ticket to the Banquet
  • Company logo featured at Breakfast
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Full page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Vendor Room Sponsors
$2,500

This level includes the following:

  • 2 Tickets to the Banquet
  • Company logo featured at Vendor room
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Full page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Swag Bag Sponsors
$1,500

This level includes the following:

  • Company logo featured on bag
  • Half page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Vendor Tables
$750

This level includes the following:

  • Company logo featured at Banquet
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Half page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

Vendor Tables (Non-Profit)
$500

This level includes the following:

  • Company logo featured at Banquet
  • 6' table in vendor space
  • Half page ad featured in our ad book (Must be in by March 30, 2026)
  • Marketing material may be placed in the registration swag bag. (must have materials by March 30, 2026)

This payment is non-refundable.

