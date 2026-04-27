DERBY At The Pearl Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless sparkle to your collection with this elegant matching set from Kendra Scott. Featuring the Emery Heart Gold Hoop Earrings and coordinating Pendant Necklace, this set is crafted in 14k yellow gold over brass and accented with shimmering white CZ stones for the perfect blend of sophistication and everyday style.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting matchup as Tennessee Volunteers Baseball takes on Texas Longhorns Baseball on Friday, May 8th at 6:30 PM. Includes 2 tickets in Section 111, Row 12, Seats 11 & 12 with a great view of the action.
Value: $260
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of history, heritage, and Appalachian charm with a Family Membership to Museum of Appalachia. This membership includes admission for 2 adults and up to 6 minors (under age 18), making it a perfect experience for the whole family.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Tennessee Centennial Golf Course. This scenic and well-maintained course offers a fun and challenging experience for players of all skill levels.
Perfect for an outing with friends, family, or colleagues, this package is a great opportunity to enjoy friendly competition and a memorable round at one of East Tennessee’s premier public courses.
Value: $220
Starting bid
Get ready to explore with 2 annual trail passes to Windrock Park plus official Windrock Park gear. Home to one of the nation’s premier off-road trail systems, Windrock offers miles of terrain for ATV, SxS, and outdoor adventure enthusiasts.
Value: $400
Starting bid
Elevate your next celebration with a custom 7ft Grab N Go Balloon Garland from The Balloon Girl. Perfect for birthdays, showers, graduations, holidays, and special events, this ready-to-hang garland adds a fun and stylish statement to any space.
Donated By: Shyanne Bailey
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a hands-on equestrian experience with Two (2) One-Hour Horse Riding Lessons
at Miller Hollow Farm, a full-service equestrian center offering boarding, training, instruction, and scenic horse trails.
Details:
Starting bid
Treat your vehicle to a premium clean with a $200 gift certificate from Blue Line Detailing. Whether it’s a full detail, interior refresh, exterior shine, or paint protection service, this gift card can be used toward making your ride look its best.
Starting bid
Own a special piece of Vol baseball memorabilia with an autographed Tennessee baseball signed by Josh Elander. In his first season as head coach of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball, Elander is leading one of college baseball’s premier programs into a new era.
Starting bid
Own a standout piece of Vol baseball memorabilia with an autographed Tennessee baseball jersey signed by Josh Elander. In his first season as head coach of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball, Elander is leading one of the nation’s premier programs into a new era.
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated collection of standout bourbons with this impressive Bourbon Sampler Basket. Featuring a variety of well-known and sought-after labels, this package offers the opportunity to explore a range of flavors and styles.
Includes: Four Roses Bourbon, Bulleit Bourbon, Blanton’s Bourbon, Willett Bourbon, Gentleman Jack, New Riff Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Gold Bar Bourbon, plus 2 bourbon glasses and 2 bourbon ice cube molds.
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a Full Facial Resurfacing treatment from Pearl City Med Spa. Designed to improve skin tone, texture, and overall appearance, this advanced treatment helps reveal a smoother, brighter, more youthful complexion.
Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Fire up your next cookout with this practical and ready-to-go package featuring a Coleman Liquid Propane Grill paired with a $50 gift card to Food City.
Donated By: Casey Allen - Allstate
Starting bid
Upgrade your golf wardrobe with this premium Fairway & Greene men’s apparel package, featuring a curated selection of performance-driven, classic golf pieces. This set includes a Caves ¼ Zip Pullover, Caves ¼ Zip Vest, and two Made in the USA polos, combining timeless style with on-course functionality.
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Stay comfortable and stylish on and off the course with this premium women’s outerwear package from Zero Restriction. This set includes the Hooded Olivia Rain Jacket and the Z500 Mikaela Full Zip, offering the perfect combination of weather protection, lightweight warmth, and performance design.
Retail Value: $500
Starting bid
Celebrate Derby season in style with this curated gift box from Company Distilling. This package includes a bottle of bourbon, two Mint Julep cups, Mint Julep cocktail mix, and a tasting certificate for two at one of their locations.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious, homemade selection from JB's Corner Market with this thoughtfully curated gift basket.
Includes: Homemade Buckeyes, apple butter, sliced peaches, orange marmalade, pickled spiced dilly beans, blackberry cobbler pie filling, homemade noodles (spinach and lemon pepper), and pickled baby beets.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 750ml bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon featuring a custom “Norris Lake” etched design on the bottle.
Starting bid
Enjoy a bold and authentic bourbon experience with Booker's Bourbon – Big Easy Batch 2026-01. This limited-release, uncut and unfiltered bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel, delivering rich flavor, full body, and the signature strength Booker’s is known for.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium bourbon experience with this standout package featuring Blanton’s Gold Bourbon and Eagle Rare Bourbon. Both highly sought-after and known for their exceptional quality.
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