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The Anderson County Chamber Foundation

About this event

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DERBY At The Pearl Silent Auction

Pick-up location

500 N Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716, USA

Kendra Scott Necklace & Earring Set item
Kendra Scott Necklace & Earring Set
$70

Starting bid

Add a touch of timeless sparkle to your collection with this elegant matching set from Kendra Scott. Featuring the Emery Heart Gold Hoop Earrings and coordinating Pendant Necklace, this set is crafted in 14k yellow gold over brass and accented with shimmering white CZ stones for the perfect blend of sophistication and everyday style.

Tennessee Vs. Texas Baseball Tickets item
Tennessee Vs. Texas Baseball Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting matchup as Tennessee Volunteers Baseball takes on Texas Longhorns Baseball on Friday, May 8th at 6:30 PM. Includes 2 tickets in Section 111, Row 12, Seats 11 & 12 with a great view of the action.


Value: $260

Museum Of Appalachia - Family Membership item
Museum Of Appalachia - Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of history, heritage, and Appalachian charm with a Family Membership to Museum of Appalachia. This membership includes admission for 2 adults and up to 6 minors (under age 18), making it a perfect experience for the whole family.


Value: $150

Tennessee Centennial - Round of Golf item
Tennessee Centennial - Round of Golf
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for four at Tennessee Centennial Golf Course. This scenic and well-maintained course offers a fun and challenging experience for players of all skill levels.

Perfect for an outing with friends, family, or colleagues, this package is a great opportunity to enjoy friendly competition and a memorable round at one of East Tennessee’s premier public courses.


Value: $220

Windrock Park Gift Package item
Windrock Park Gift Package
$120

Starting bid

Get ready to explore with 2 annual trail passes to Windrock Park plus official Windrock Park gear. Home to one of the nation’s premier off-road trail systems, Windrock offers miles of terrain for ATV, SxS, and outdoor adventure enthusiasts.


Value: $400

The Balloon Girl - Grab N Go Garland item
The Balloon Girl - Grab N Go Garland item
The Balloon Girl - Grab N Go Garland
$40

Starting bid

Elevate your next celebration with a custom 7ft Grab N Go Balloon Garland from The Balloon Girl. Perfect for birthdays, showers, graduations, holidays, and special events, this ready-to-hang garland adds a fun and stylish statement to any space.


Donated By: Shyanne Bailey

Value: $100

Miller Hollow Farm - Horseback Riding Lessons item
Miller Hollow Farm - Horseback Riding Lessons
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a hands-on equestrian experience with Two (2) One-Hour Horse Riding Lessons

at Miller Hollow Farm, a full-service equestrian center offering boarding, training, instruction, and scenic horse trails.


Details:

  • Each lesson is approximately one hour in duration
  • Lessons are tailored to rider experience level
  • Advance scheduling required
Blue Line Detailing - $200 Gift Certificate item
Blue Line Detailing - $200 Gift Certificate item
Blue Line Detailing - $200 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Treat your vehicle to a premium clean with a $200 gift certificate from Blue Line Detailing. Whether it’s a full detail, interior refresh, exterior shine, or paint protection service, this gift card can be used toward making your ride look its best.

Josh Elander Autographed Baseball item
Josh Elander Autographed Baseball
$50

Starting bid

Own a special piece of Vol baseball memorabilia with an autographed Tennessee baseball signed by Josh Elander. In his first season as head coach of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball, Elander is leading one of college baseball’s premier programs into a new era.

Josh Elander Autographed Baseball Jersey item
Josh Elander Autographed Baseball Jersey item
Josh Elander Autographed Baseball Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Own a standout piece of Vol baseball memorabilia with an autographed Tennessee baseball jersey signed by Josh Elander. In his first season as head coach of Tennessee Volunteers Baseball, Elander is leading one of the nation’s premier programs into a new era.

Bourbon Sampler Basket item
Bourbon Sampler Basket item
Bourbon Sampler Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a curated collection of standout bourbons with this impressive Bourbon Sampler Basket. Featuring a variety of well-known and sought-after labels, this package offers the opportunity to explore a range of flavors and styles.


Includes: Four Roses Bourbon, Bulleit Bourbon, Blanton’s Bourbon, Willett Bourbon, Gentleman Jack, New Riff Bourbon, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Gold Bar Bourbon, plus 2 bourbon glasses and 2 bourbon ice cube molds.

Pearl City Med Spa - Full Facial Resurfacing Treatment item
Pearl City Med Spa - Full Facial Resurfacing Treatment item
Pearl City Med Spa - Full Facial Resurfacing Treatment
$300

Starting bid

Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with a Full Facial Resurfacing treatment from Pearl City Med Spa. Designed to improve skin tone, texture, and overall appearance, this advanced treatment helps reveal a smoother, brighter, more youthful complexion.


Value: $1,200

Coleman Grill & Grocery Package item
Coleman Grill & Grocery Package
$20

Starting bid

Fire up your next cookout with this practical and ready-to-go package featuring a Coleman Liquid Propane Grill paired with a $50 gift card to Food City.


Donated By: Casey Allen - Allstate

Fairway & Greene Men’s Golf Apparel Package (Size L) item
Fairway & Greene Men’s Golf Apparel Package (Size L) item
Fairway & Greene Men’s Golf Apparel Package (Size L) item
Fairway & Greene Men’s Golf Apparel Package (Size L)
$150

Starting bid

Upgrade your golf wardrobe with this premium Fairway & Greene men’s apparel package, featuring a curated selection of performance-driven, classic golf pieces. This set includes a Caves ¼ Zip Pullover, Caves ¼ Zip Vest, and two Made in the USA polos, combining timeless style with on-course functionality.


Retail Value: $500

Zero Restriction Women’s Outerwear Package (Size M) item
Zero Restriction Women’s Outerwear Package (Size M) item
Zero Restriction Women’s Outerwear Package (Size M) item
Zero Restriction Women’s Outerwear Package (Size M)
$150

Starting bid

Stay comfortable and stylish on and off the course with this premium women’s outerwear package from Zero Restriction. This set includes the Hooded Olivia Rain Jacket and the Z500 Mikaela Full Zip, offering the perfect combination of weather protection, lightweight warmth, and performance design.


Retail Value: $500

Company Distilling Derby Package item
Company Distilling Derby Package
$60

Starting bid

Celebrate Derby season in style with this curated gift box from Company Distilling. This package includes a bottle of bourbon, two Mint Julep cups, Mint Julep cocktail mix, and a tasting certificate for two at one of their locations.

JB's Corner Market Gift Basket item
JB's Corner Market Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious, homemade selection from JB's Corner Market with this thoughtfully curated gift basket.


Includes: Homemade Buckeyes, apple butter, sliced peaches, orange marmalade, pickled spiced dilly beans, blackberry cobbler pie filling, homemade noodles (spinach and lemon pepper), and pickled baby beets.

Woodford Reserve Custom Etched Bottle item
Woodford Reserve Custom Etched Bottle
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a 750ml bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon featuring a custom “Norris Lake” etched design on the bottle.

Booker’s Bourbon “Big Easy Batch” 2026-01 item
Booker’s Bourbon “Big Easy Batch” 2026-01
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a bold and authentic bourbon experience with Booker's Bourbon – Big Easy Batch 2026-01. This limited-release, uncut and unfiltered bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel, delivering rich flavor, full body, and the signature strength Booker’s is known for.

Blanton’s Gold & Eagle Rare Bourbon Package item
Blanton’s Gold & Eagle Rare Bourbon Package item
Blanton’s Gold & Eagle Rare Bourbon Package
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium bourbon experience with this standout package featuring Blanton’s Gold Bourbon and Eagle Rare Bourbon. Both highly sought-after and known for their exceptional quality.

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