PEARLS Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

PEARLS Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Derby Day 2026

901 S Federal Hwy

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009, USA

Derby Day Ticket
$160

✨ The "Winners' Circle" Experience:

  • Full-day access to two (2) gourmet buffets
  • Complimentary Betting Voucher & Race Program
  • Cash Bar available for signature cocktails
  • Best Hat & Best Derby Attire Contests
  • Door Prizes and Raffles!
Window Seating for (8)
$1,280

(8) Tickets - Reserved Group Window Seats.

Available on a first come, first served basis.


Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
  • Reserved seating & tickets for 10
  • 2 Full Digital Ad Pages
  • Large logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
  • Prominent digital ad placement during the event
  • Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
  • Tax-deductible receipt provided
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
  • Reserved seating & tickets for 8
  • 2 Full Digital Ad Pages
  • Medium logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
  • Prominent digital ad placement during the event
  • Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
  • Tax-deductible receipt provided
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Reserved seating & tickets for 5
  • 2 Full Digital Ad Pages
  • Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
  • Prominent digital ad placement during the event
  • Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
  • Tax-deductible receipt provided
Silver Sponsorship
$700
  • Reserved seating & tickets for 2
  • 1 Full Digital Ad Page
  • Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
  • Prominent digital ad placement during the event
  • Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
  • Tax-deductible receipt provided
Bronze Sponsorship
$500


  • 1 Full Digital Ad Page
  • Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
  • Prominent digital ad placement during the event
  • Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
  • Tax-deductible receipt provided
Full Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$150
  • 1 Full Digital Ad Page | The "Triple Crown" Showcase
  • Dimensions: 8.125" x 10.25"
  • Description: Showcase your business, family legacy, or a personal congratulatory message. This prime placement ensures maximum visibility throughout the event and at the fingertips every attendee.
  • Social media recognition
Half Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$100
  • 1 Half Page Digital Ad | The "Winner’s Circle" Feature
  • Dimensions: 8.125" x 4.75" (Landscape)
  • Description: The Half Page ad is perfect for highlighting your brand’s logo and a custom message of support. It offers an elegant balance of visual impact and sophisticated storytelling within our digital commemorative book.
  • Social media recognition
Quarter Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$75


  • 1 Quarter Page Digital Ad | The "Grandstand" Highlight
  • Dimensions: 4.25" x 5.5"
  • Description: Ensure your presence is felt with a Quarter Page highlight. This is an ideal space for professionals and small business owners to share their contact information and a brief message of encouragement, aligning your brand with the pursuit of academic brilliance.
  • Social media recognition
Eighth Page Digital Ad & Book Social Media Recognition
$50


  • Eighth Page Digital Ad | The "Paddock" Recognition
  • Dimensions: 4.25" x 2.275"
  • Description: Perfect for business card-style placements or short personal tributes. The Eighth Page ad allows you to maintain a polished presence in our digital program, showing your dedicated support for the PEARLS Foundation and our community initiatives.
  • Social media recognition
Patron Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$15


  • Patron | The "Friend of the Foundation"
  • Description: For those who wish to contribute individually, our Patron listing is a meaningful way to show your support. Your name will be featured in our "Friends of the Foundation" ad book listing, standing as a testament to your commitment to scholarship and community impact.
  • Social media recognition
Add a donation for PEARLS Foundation, Inc.

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