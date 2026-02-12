Derby Day 2026

Large logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Reserved seating & tickets for 10
2 Full Digital Ad Pages
Large logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
Reserved seating & tickets for 8
2 Full Digital Ad Pages
Medium logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Reserved seating & tickets for 8
2 Full Digital Ad Pages
Medium logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
Reserved seating & tickets for 5
2 Full Digital Ad Pages
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Reserved seating & tickets for 5
2 Full Digital Ad Pages
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Silver Sponsorship
$700
Reserved seating & tickets for 2
1 Full Digital Ad Page
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Reserved seating & tickets for 2
1 Full Digital Ad Page
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
1 Full Digital Ad Page
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
1 Full Digital Ad Page
Small logo placement on all event materials, press releases and promotions
Prominent digital ad placement during the event
Social media recognition as presenting sponsor with company tagged on pre- and post- event marketing
Tax-deductible receipt provided
Full Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$150
1 Full Digital Ad Page | The "Triple Crown" Showcase
Dimensions: 8.125" x 10.25"
Description: Showcase your business, family legacy, or a personal congratulatory message. This prime placement ensures maximum visibility throughout the event and at the fingertips every attendee.
Social media recognition
1 Full Digital Ad Page | The "Triple Crown" Showcase
Dimensions: 8.125" x 10.25"
Description: Showcase your business, family legacy, or a personal congratulatory message. This prime placement ensures maximum visibility throughout the event and at the fingertips every attendee.
Social media recognition
Half Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$100
1 Half Page Digital Ad | The "Winner’s Circle" Feature
Dimensions: 8.125" x 4.75" (Landscape)
Description: The Half Page ad is perfect for highlighting your brand’s logo and a custom message of support. It offers an elegant balance of visual impact and sophisticated storytelling within our digital commemorative book.
Social media recognition
1 Half Page Digital Ad | The "Winner’s Circle" Feature
Dimensions: 8.125" x 4.75" (Landscape)
Description: The Half Page ad is perfect for highlighting your brand’s logo and a custom message of support. It offers an elegant balance of visual impact and sophisticated storytelling within our digital commemorative book.
Social media recognition
Quarter Page Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$75
1 Quarter Page Digital Ad | The "Grandstand" Highlight
Dimensions: 4.25" x 5.5"
Description: Ensure your presence is felt with a Quarter Page highlight. This is an ideal space for professionals and small business owners to share their contact information and a brief message of encouragement, aligning your brand with the pursuit of academic brilliance.
Social media recognition
1 Quarter Page Digital Ad | The "Grandstand" Highlight
Dimensions: 4.25" x 5.5"
Description: Ensure your presence is felt with a Quarter Page highlight. This is an ideal space for professionals and small business owners to share their contact information and a brief message of encouragement, aligning your brand with the pursuit of academic brilliance.
Social media recognition
Eighth Page Digital Ad & Book Social Media Recognition
$50
Eighth Page Digital Ad | The "Paddock" Recognition
Dimensions: 4.25" x 2.275"
Description: Perfect for business card-style placements or short personal tributes. The Eighth Page ad allows you to maintain a polished presence in our digital program, showing your dedicated support for the PEARLS Foundation and our community initiatives.
Social media recognition
Eighth Page Digital Ad | The "Paddock" Recognition
Dimensions: 4.25" x 2.275"
Description: Perfect for business card-style placements or short personal tributes. The Eighth Page ad allows you to maintain a polished presence in our digital program, showing your dedicated support for the PEARLS Foundation and our community initiatives.
Social media recognition
Patron Digital Ad Book & Social Media Recognition
$15
Patron | The "Friend of the Foundation"
Description: For those who wish to contribute individually, our Patron listing is a meaningful way to show your support. Your name will be featured in our "Friends of the Foundation" ad book listing, standing as a testament to your commitment to scholarship and community impact.
Social media recognition
Patron | The "Friend of the Foundation"
Description: For those who wish to contribute individually, our Patron listing is a meaningful way to show your support. Your name will be featured in our "Friends of the Foundation" ad book listing, standing as a testament to your commitment to scholarship and community impact.
Social media recognition
Add a donation for PEARLS Foundation, Inc.
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