Tampa Alumni Guide Right Foundation Inc

Offered by

Tampa Alumni Guide Right Foundation Inc

About this shop

Exclusive Interactive Experiences

Thrill Ride Experience
$125

Strap in for the ultimate adrenaline rush, as a professional driver takes you full-speed around The Motor Enclave's world-class circuit, in an exotic supercar!

Simulator Experience
$30

Take the wheel of a professional-grade racing simulator and feel the high-speed thrill of racing competition.  Push your limits, master the turns, and dominate the leaderboard, as you experience the raw adrenaline of the track

Mixology Suite Experience
$30

Master the art of the Derby’s most iconic pours, in this high-energy, interactive class.  Shake, stir, and craft the perfect Old Fashioned and Mint Julep, as you learn to be a champion mixologist!

Betting Window Tickets ($20 for 10 tickets)
$20

Analyze odds, back your favorite Derby contender, and feel the rush of the most exciting 2-minutes in sports, as you play for a chance to win incredible prizes.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!