Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus
Derby Day Bingo at Stacy’s @ Melrose
4343 N 7th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013, USA
Table for 4
$10
Our reserved tables are sold out! But don't worry - general tables are available on a first come, first serve basis!
Reserve a table for 6
$10
Our reserved tables are sold out! But don't worry - general tables are available on a first come, first serve basis!
1 Bingo Packet (6 games, 7 cards)
$10
2 Bingo Packets (6 games, 7 cards)
$15
3 Bingo Packets (6 games, 7 cards)
$20
1 Additional Bingo Packet
$5
Must have purchased 1, 2, or 3 bingo packets to purchase.
1 Raffle Ticket
$1
🐎 30/30/40 Raffle – Bet on luck! Two winners take 30%. Don’t gallop off—you gotta be present!
5 Raffle Tickets
$3
🐎 30/30/40 Raffle – Bet on luck! Two winners take 30%. Don’t gallop off—you gotta be present!
10 Raffle Tickets
$5
🐎 30/30/40 Raffle – Bet on luck! Two winners take 30%. Don’t gallop off—you gotta be present!
25 Raffle Tickets
$10
🐎 30/30/40 Raffle – Bet on luck! Two winners take 30%. Don’t gallop off—you gotta be present!
60 Raffle Tickets
$20
🐎 30/30/40 Raffle – Bet on luck! Two winners take 30%. Don’t gallop off—you gotta be present!
