Derby Day in the Land 25'

1035 Cody Rd N

Mobile, AL 36608, USA

Drawdown Ticket with Insurance
$125
- Includes two adults entry to Sparty Derby - First available seating
Family & Friends of Sparty Sponsor
$750
- Reserved seating (one table) for family and friends - Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) - Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
Off to the Races Sponsor
$1,000
- Company logo displayed on Sparty Foundation website - Reserved seating (one table) with company recognition placard - Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) - Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
Down the Stretch Sponsor
$2,000
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage - Reserved priority seating (one table) with company recognition placard - Company swag to be displayed on all sponsored tables at event - Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) towards grand prize - Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate - Four Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts - Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions
Mint Julep: Beverage & Spirits Sponsor
$2,500
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage - Company logo on napkins - Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) towards grand prize - One drawdown ticket entries (admits two guests) towards grand prize - Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate - Promotion on social media and event email distributions
Run for the Roses Sponsor
$5,000
- Company logo prominently displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage - Premier seating (one table) with company recognition placard - Five drawdown ticket entries (admits ten guests) towards grand prize - Ten vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate - Beverage Bucket and a Bottle of Bubbles at table - Five Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts - Inclusion of corporate representatives and logo in event video and on screen during the event - Sponsor video to be shown at all 2025 Saraland High football home games - Sponsor video during all 2025 football games on the Spartan Broadcasting Network - Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions

