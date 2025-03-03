Derby Day in the Land 25'

- Includes two adults entry to Sparty Derby
- First available seating
- Includes two adults entry to Sparty Derby
- First available seating
Family & Friends of Sparty Sponsor
$750
- Reserved seating (one table) for family and friends
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Reserved seating (one table) for family and friends
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
Off to the Races Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
- Company logo displayed on Sparty Foundation website
- Reserved seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Company logo displayed on Sparty Foundation website
- Reserved seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
Down the Stretch Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Reserved priority seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Company swag to be displayed on all sponsored tables at event
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) towards grand prize
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Four Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts
- Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Reserved priority seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Company swag to be displayed on all sponsored tables at event
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests) towards grand prize
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Four Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts
- Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions
Mint Julep: Beverage & Spirits Sponsor
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Company logo on napkins
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
towards grand prize
- One drawdown ticket entries (admits two guests) towards grand prize
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Promotion on social media and event email distributions
- Company logo displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Company logo on napkins
- Four drawdown ticket entries (admits eight guests)
towards grand prize
- One drawdown ticket entries (admits two guests) towards grand prize
- Eight vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Promotion on social media and event email distributions
Run for the Roses Sponsor
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
- Company logo prominently displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Premier seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Five drawdown ticket entries (admits ten guests) towards grand prize
- Ten vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Beverage Bucket and a Bottle of Bubbles at table
- Five Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts
- Inclusion of corporate representatives and logo in event video and on screen during the event
- Sponsor video to be shown at all 2025 Saraland High football home games
- Sponsor video during all 2025 football games on the Spartan Broadcasting Network
- Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions
- Company logo prominently displayed on all graphics, including website, social media, and event signage
- Premier seating (one table) with company recognition placard
- Five drawdown ticket entries (admits ten guests) towards grand prize
- Ten vouchers to be applied towards your first Saraland City Schools Distinct License Plate
- Beverage Bucket and a Bottle of Bubbles at table
- Five Derby Day in the Land event t-shirts
- Inclusion of corporate representatives and logo in event video and on screen during the event
- Sponsor video to be shown at all 2025 Saraland High football home games
- Sponsor video during all 2025 football games on the Spartan Broadcasting Network
- Promotion on flyers sent with SEEC & SES students, social media and event email distributions