The DL Handy Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The DL Handy Foundation Inc

About this event

Derby Day Party Tickets

1500 Southland Cir NW

Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Early Bird- Admission
$40
Available until May 20

Take advantage of our limited-time Early Bird pricing for “Galloping to Greatness: A Kentucky Derby Luxury Fundraiser Edition.”


Ticket includes entry to an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired luxury experience, where guests are invited to arrive in their finest Derby attire and hats for an afternoon of sophistication, purpose, and meaningful connection


General Admission
$50

General Admission ticket includes entry to an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired luxury experience, where guests are invited to arrive in their finest Derby attire and hats for an afternoon of sophistication, purpose, and meaningful connection.

Add a donation for The DL Handy Foundation Inc

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