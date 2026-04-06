Derby Day Party Tickets

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About this event
Take advantage of our limited-time Early Bird pricing for “Galloping to Greatness: A Kentucky Derby Luxury Fundraiser Edition.”
Ticket includes entry to an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired luxury experience, where guests are invited to arrive in their finest Derby attire and hats for an afternoon of sophistication, purpose, and meaningful connection
General Admission ticket includes entry to an unforgettable Kentucky Derby–inspired luxury experience, where guests are invited to arrive in their finest Derby attire and hats for an afternoon of sophistication, purpose, and meaningful connection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!