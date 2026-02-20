View On Cancer

View On Cancer

Derby Day- View On Cancer 2026

141 N Main St

Mullica Hill, NJ 08062, USA

Derby Day Ticket (21+, limited quantity)
$40

Ticket includes food, entertainment, non-alcoholic drinks. It is CASH BAR, so please bring cash for drinks.. All drink tips will be donated to the foundation. (IF YOU WANT TO DO THE BOURBON TASTING PLEASE SELECT BUNDLED TICKET BELOW THAT INCLUDES EVENT TICKET+ BOURBON TASTING TICKET)

Derby Day Ticket + Top Shelf Bourbon Tasting Flight
$95

Includes general admission ticket plus a flight of top shelf bourbons; 3 sample pours of some of the finest bourbons. All pre-sale tickets include complimentary VOC- Kentucky Derby Whiskey Glass

BOURBON TASTING ADD ONLY FOR PRE-PURCHASED GEN ADMISS TICKET
$55

Did you already buy a ticket but forgot to add the bourbon tasting? Limited tickets left

I Wanna Pony Up but I'm Staying in the Stable-DERBY DONATION
$10

If you can’t make it but still want to support the cause and pony up, feel free to purchase Pony Up tickets and all proceeds will go towards the foundation

Raffle Basket Tickets- DAY OF ONLY
$20

Are you feeling lucky and want to win a raffle, then purchase an arm lengths of online raffle tickets. We will announce the winners the night of the event, and if your number is pulled we will contact you and deliver your prize. Our jockeys that night will strategically put your tickets across multiple baskets for a chance to get in the Winners Circle!

Optional- Raffle Basket Donation
Free

As a 501(c)3 non-profit we are seeking raffle basket donations or auction items. If you know a local business who would like to donate a basket, gift, or experience it would be greatly appreciated. Please email [email protected] if you would like to help by providing an item. Can also be dropped off prior to the event at 107 Ponds View Ct on 5/1/25

Optional- Live Auction Item ($500+ item))
Free

As a 501(c)3 non-profit we are seeking raffle basket donations or auction items. If you know a local business who would like to donate a basket, gift, or experience it would be greatly appreciated. Please email [email protected] if you would like to help by providing an item. Can also be dropped off prior to the event at 107 Ponds View Ct on 5/1/25

Derby Shirt- Buy from Shop- http://www.viewoncancer.com/shop
$21

BUY FROM ONLINE SHOP- www.ViewOnCancer.com/shop . Check out this year’s VOC Derby Day T-shirt! Order your derby gear from our shop on the link above. Order by 4/27 to be able to receive prior to the event.

Race to Roses- Title Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: 4 Tickets, 3 Bourbon Tasting Tickets, VIP derby seats, Marketing pre/in-event, Photo booth logo, logo displayed on signage at event as title sponsor, multiple business recognition shout outs at event, website sponsorship logo for 1 year

Bourbon Sponsor
$500

2 Tickets, 2 Bourbon Tasting Tickets, Marketing pre/in event & logo featured, multiple business recognition shout outs at event, and digital signage at the event, website logo sponsor for 1 year

Best Derby Dressed- SPONSOR
$350

2 tickets, 1 Bourbon Tasting Ticket
Marketing pre-event & bar logo at event, multiple shout outs at the event, and digital signage at the event

Mint Julep Signature Drink SPONSOR
$350

2 tickets, 1 Bourbon Tasting Ticket
Marketing pre-event & bar logo at event, multiple shout outs at the event, and digital signage at the event

Stable SPONSOR
$250

2 avail- Incl.2 tickets, Marketing pre-event & stable logo featured at event, multiple shout outs at the event, and digital signage at the event

Watering Hole Sponsor- Bar SPONSOR
$250

Incl 2 Tickets, Marketing pre-event & bar logo at event, multiple shout outs at the event, and digital signage during event

Win, Place, and We Show...Your Business- SPONSOR
$100

Shout outs night of the event and digital Signage the night of the event.

