Sigma Chi

Hosted by

Sigma Chi

About this event

Derby Days 2026

614 E Gorham St

Madison, WI 53703, USA

Team registration
$10

Click here to register team members to compete in our events! This purchase makes your organization eligible to earn 25% of all profits for any charitable organization of your choice! Each competitor costs $10, any more than 15 are free. Note that for the volleyball, relay race, and tug of war, there will need to be at least 6 competitors on your team. Also note that each competitor will receive a T-shirt! Email [email protected] for questions!

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