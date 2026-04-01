Derby Days 2026

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About this event
Click here to register team members to compete in our events! This purchase makes your organization eligible to earn 25% of all profits for any charitable organization of your choice! Each competitor costs $10, any more than 15 are free. Note that for the volleyball, relay race, and tug of war, there will need to be at least 6 competitors on your team. Also note that each competitor will receive a T-shirt! Email [email protected] for questions!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!