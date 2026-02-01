Derby Down 2026 Specialty Sponsorships

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About this event
Signage upon entry of champagne garden, bottle service to table (2 bottles of Veuve Cliquot), Special recognition by emcee during event, table of 10 with premier seating, special mention in program, social media mentions, logo featured on jumbo LED video screen during the event, inclusion on lafelizguild.org
Footer name banner with logo on two jumbo LED screens when Derby race(s) are being streamed + table for 10
All Perks as outlined in Proposal to Angela
Logo'd cups for all attendees, co-branded with La Feliz Guild Derby Down, opportunity for your logo to be visible in several social media mentions, special mention in program + 4 tickets
Logo'd cocktail napkins at every bar, opportunity for your logo to be visible in several social media mentions, special mention in program.
250 fans with your logo on them*
Fans will be spread throughout the event for several photo moments and further exposure, with the opportunity for your logo to be visible in several social media mentions.
Special mention in program.
*Please note that the fans will be in the yellow color palette of the party, with the option to have your logo on them in all black or dark hunter green to stay aligned with our party look. All leftover fans will be returned to sponsor.
Feature your company name or logo on the beautiful centerpiece at every table. You will also receive recognition during the slideshow playing during the event to maximize the exposure for your company.
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