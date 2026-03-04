Derby Horses, Hats & Heroes 2026

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About this event
• Ten guest tickets • Recognition at event • Premiere logo presence at the event • Logo on event communications & website • Social media mentions
• Six guests tickets • Logo presence at the event • Name on event communications & website • Website & social media mentions
Couples ticket (two guest tickets)
Individual ticket (one guest ticket)
If you are paying by invoice, you will select your sponsorship package at checkout. An invoice will be sent to your email.
$
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