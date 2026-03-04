McCormick Research Institute

Hosted by

McCormick Research Institute

About this event

Derby Horses, Hats & Heroes 2026

4651 Rummell Rd

St Cloud, FL 34771, USA

Derby Champion
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Ten guest tickets • Recognition at event • Premiere logo presence at the event • Logo on event communications & website • Social media mentions

Win Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Six guests tickets • Logo presence at the event • Name on event communications & website • Website & social media mentions

Place Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Couples ticket (two guest tickets)

Show Sponsor
$150

Individual ticket (one guest ticket)

INVOICE ME (Select this option to pay by invoice)
Free

If you are paying by invoice, you will select your sponsorship package at checkout. An invoice will be sent to your email.

Add a donation for McCormick Research Institute

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