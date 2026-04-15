Gulf Harbors Yacht Club Inc

Hosted by

Gulf Harbors Yacht Club Inc

About this event

Derby Party

3926 Marine Pkwy

New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA

General Admission (After 4/25/2026)
$15

Celebrate Derby-style with our Best Hat and Best Dressed contests, a festive photo station, and delightful mini desserts. Upgrade your experience for even more fun—indulge in savory bites, signature cocktails, bourbon tastings, and classic race-day games like the Duck Derby, Squares, and more.

Bourbon Tasting
$25

Saddle up and sample a winning flight of six standout bourbons at our Kentucky Derby–inspired Bourbon Tasting Station.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!