Derech Emunah Shabbaton Nov 28th, 2025

2701 Summer St

Stamford, CT 06905, USA

Couple
$1,850

Deluxe room with a double queens size bed

Upgrade to a Junior Suite
$175

2 Full Size Beds

760 SqFt

Fits 2 cots

Upgrade to Executive Suite
$300

2 Rooms

2 Full Size Beds with a pull out couch

760 SqFt

Fits 2 cots

Babies 0-2
Free

There are limited high chairs so please request in advance.

BABYSITTING NEEDS TO BE REQUESTED

Children 3-11
$200

Will be served a special menu for kids.

INCLUDES DAY CAMP

Children 12+
$375
Additional room
$550

We will do our best to accommodate with an attached connecting room. Please let us know if thats a must for you.

Cot
$100

Can be added into the room

Crib
$60

In the room

Add a donation for Cong Derech Emunah

$

