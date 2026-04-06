DERRICK DOLLS 2026 SEASON DUES

Fee is waived if you bring in a family or corporate sponsor of $500 or more per athlete.

If you cannot find a sponsor, then a $150 fundraiser buyout is required for the league.

The Oilers Do not participate in any MANDATORY fundraisers. We ask you to attend spirit nights and practices and find sponsors to help run our amazing program. We are a 501C3 and all donations are tax deductible and have many benefits for business owners.



