Legacy & Legends Spring Encore Auction Presented by the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation

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Starting bid
Featuring a Maikel Garcia bobblehead, highlighting one of the Royals’ rising stars who made his mark on the international stage as a standout player in the World Baseball Classic
This bundle also includes pieces connected to Royals legend Denny Matthews, longtime voice of the franchise, alongside Ryan Lefebvre, and current Royals infielder Michael Massey
A true collector’s set that brings together the past, present, and future of Kansas City baseball
Perfect for any Royals fan looking to own a piece of the game from the booth to the field and all the way to the world stage
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy bold flavors and a purpose-driven meal with this Tacos 4 Life gift card. Great food that gives back.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Indulge in a premium self-care experience featuring luxury haircare products, styling tools, and exclusive salon gift cards. Perfect for anyone who loves high-end beauty and pampering.
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $80
Savor Kansas City’s signature flavors with this $100 BBQ experience. Smoky, bold, and unforgettable.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $80
Fuel up with hearty, flavor-packed meals from Firehouse Subs. Perfect for quick bites or family meals.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $130
Double the flavor with this dining combo featuring two popular spots. A perfect mix of variety and value.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $60
From casual bites to classic Italian favorites, this bundle delivers the best of both worlds.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Bring the fun with a social experience that includes court time, equipment, and brunch perks. Perfect for friends, family, or date night.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $50
Brunch in style with this fun, lifestyle-focused bundle featuring exclusive merch and a dining experience to match.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $250
Escape the everyday with a one-night stay at the iconic Raphael Hotel, paired with a dining experience for two. The ultimate Kansas City getaway.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy a versatile dining experience with options for both casual and classic favorites.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Own a piece of Chiefs Kingdom with this autographed canvas — a standout display item for any fan.
Autographs Included:
Neil Smith
Deron Cherry
Christian Okoye
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $85
Celebrate one of Kansas City’s favorite players with this collector’s package featuring memorabilia and bonus items.
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Starting bid
A unique item for football fans and collectors that combines sports memorabilia, Kansas City pride, and a great dining experience.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $50
A fun, family-friendly bundle featuring KC Wolf memorabilia and exclusive keepsakes.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $110
Relive championship glory with iconic players and a commemorative ring. A must-have for true fans.
Starting Bid: $110
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $60
A unique mix of collectibles and seasonal keepsakes for Royals fans.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $180
Get ready for high-speed fun with this Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Adventure Package valued at $230. Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun night out, this package combines racing, games, and exclusive Andretti swag.
Includes:
A high-energy package packed with racing, arcade action, and family fun.
Estimated Value: $230
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Experience one of Kansas City’s iconic dining destinations paired with a bottle of wine.
Starting Bid: $150
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind private experience at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Museum President Bob Kendrick as your personal guide for you and up to 10 guests. This behind-the-scenes tour offers an unforgettable journey through baseball history, storytelling, and legacy.
This exclusive package also includes a Limited Edition Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame Inductee 2022 Bobblehead, making this both a memorable experience and a collector’s item.
Includes:
A rare opportunity to experience history, honor the legends, and create lasting memories.
Estimated Value: Priceless / Exclusive Experience
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