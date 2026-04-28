Legacy & Legends Spring Encore Auction Presented by the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation

Kansas City Royals Legacy Collector Bundle ⚾️

Featuring a Maikel Garcia bobblehead, highlighting one of the Royals’ rising stars who made his mark on the international stage as a standout player in the World Baseball Classic





This bundle also includes pieces connected to Royals legend Denny Matthews, longtime voice of the franchise, alongside Ryan Lefebvre, and current Royals infielder Michael Massey

A true collector’s set that brings together the past, present, and future of Kansas City baseball





Perfect for any Royals fan looking to own a piece of the game from the booth to the field and all the way to the world stage