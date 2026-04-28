Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

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Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Legacy & Legends Spring Encore Auction Presented by the Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation

Pick-up location

8301 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

KC Royals Bobblehead Basket item
KC Royals Bobblehead Basket
$100

Starting bid

Kansas City Royals Legacy Collector Bundle ⚾️

Featuring a Maikel Garcia bobblehead, highlighting one of the Royals’ rising stars who made his mark on the international stage as a standout player in the World Baseball Classic


This bundle also includes pieces connected to Royals legend Denny Matthews, longtime voice of the franchise, alongside Ryan Lefebvre, and current Royals infielder Michael Massey

A true collector’s set that brings together the past, present, and future of Kansas City baseball


Perfect for any Royals fan looking to own a piece of the game from the booth to the field and all the way to the world stage

Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience item
Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience
$75

Starting bid

Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience

Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy bold flavors and a purpose-driven meal with this Tacos 4 Life gift card. Great food that gives back.

Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris item
Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris
$100

Starting bid

Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris/Glam Room

Starting Bid: $100
Indulge in a premium self-care experience featuring luxury haircare products, styling tools, and exclusive salon gift cards. Perfect for anyone who loves high-end beauty and pampering.
Includes:

  • 2 Kérastase $50 gift cards
  • Kérastase Paris hair products
  • Fragrance
  • Body dry brush
  • Curl wand
Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package item
Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package
$80

Starting bid

Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package

Starting Bid: $80
Savor Kansas City’s signature flavors with this $100 BBQ experience. Smoky, bold, and unforgettable.

Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package item
Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package
$80

Starting bid

Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package

Starting Bid: $80
Fuel up with hearty, flavor-packed meals from Firehouse Subs. Perfect for quick bites or family meals.

Item #7 – Dining Duo: Winzart + Firehouse Bundle
$130

Starting bid

Item #7 – Dining Duo: Brew Top Grill, Corbin Park Location + Firehouse Bundle

Starting Bid: $130
Double the flavor with this dining combo featuring two popular spots. A perfect mix of variety and value.

Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle item
Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Item #9 – Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle

Starting Bid: $60
From casual bites to classic Italian favorites, this bundle delivers the best of both worlds.

Includes:

  • Shake Shack $50 gift card
  • Maggiano’s $25 gift card
Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience item
Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience
$150

Starting bid

Item #10 – Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience

Starting Bid: $150
Bring the fun with a social experience that includes court time, equipment, and brunch perks. Perfect for friends, family, or date night.

Includes:

  • 2 one-hour court rentals
  • 4 paddles
  • Ball rental
  • Buy One Brunch Buffet
  • (2 certificates – $100 value each)
Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package item
Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package
$50

Starting bid

Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package

Starting Bid: $50
Brunch in style with this fun, lifestyle-focused bundle featuring exclusive merch and a dining experience to match.

Includes:

  • $50 gift card
  • Cap
  • 2 T-shirts
  • Fanny pack
  • 2 sip cups
  • Socks
Luxury Staycation & Three Course Dinner for Two item
Luxury Staycation & Three Course Dinner for Two
$250

Starting bid

Item #10 – Luxury Staycation & Dinner for 2

Starting Bid: $250
Escape the everyday with a one-night stay at the iconic Raphael Hotel, paired with a dining experience for two. The ultimate Kansas City getaway.

Includes:

  • One-night stay at The Raphael Hotel
  • 3 Course Dinner for two
Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo item
Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo
$75

Starting bid

Item #11 – Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo

Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy a versatile dining experience with options for both casual and classic favorites.

Includes:

  • Houlihan’s $50 gift card
  • Firehouse Subs $50 gift card
Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas item
Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas
$100

Starting bid

Item #12 – Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas

Starting Bid: $100
Own a piece of Chiefs Kingdom with this autographed canvas — a standout display item for any fan.

Autographs Included:

Neil Smith

Deron Cherry

Christian Okoye

Salvador Perez Collector’s Bundle item
Salvador Perez Collector’s Bundle
$85

Starting bid

Item #13 – Royals Championship Collector’s Bundle

Starting Bid: $85
Celebrate one of Kansas City’s favorite players with this collector’s package featuring memorabilia and bonus items.

Includes:

  • Salvador Perez bobblehead
  • Alex Gordon Bobblehead
  • Touching Home: Yordano Ventura book
  • Large 5-topping Papa John’s pizza coupon
Autographed Silver Jubilee Hat & Brookside Gift Card item
Autographed Silver Jubilee Hat & Brookside Gift Card
$150

Starting bid

Item #14 – Autographed Silver Jubilee Hat & Brookside Gift Card

A unique item for football fans and collectors that combines sports memorabilia, Kansas City pride, and a great dining experience.

Includes:

  • Autographed Silver Jubilee Hat
    • Eric Dickerson
    • Neil Smith
    • Christian Okoye,
    • Carl Peterson
  • $100 Brookside Sports Bar & Grill Gift Card
KC Wolf Exclusive Fan Experience Package item
KC Wolf Exclusive Fan Experience Package
$50

Starting bid

Item #15 – Retired Legend Dan Meers KC Wolf Exclusive Fan Experience Package

Starting Bid: $50
A fun, family-friendly bundle featuring KC Wolf memorabilia and exclusive keepsakes.

Includes:

  • Retired Legend Dan Meers KC Wolf canvas
  • Mascot on a Mission book
  • Autographed framed picture of KC Wolf
  • Large 5-topping Papa John’s pizza coupon
Royals World Series Champions Collector Bundle item
Royals World Series Champions Collector Bundle
$110

Starting bid

tem #16 – Royals World Series Champions Collector Bundle

Starting Bid: $110
Relive championship glory with iconic players and a commemorative ring. A must-have for true fans.

Starting Bid: $110
Includes:

  • Eric Hosmer bobblehead
  • Mike Moustakas bobblehead
  • World Series Champion replica ring
  • Large 5-topping Papa John’s pizza coupon
Royals Collector’s Holiday & Memorabilia Set item
Royals Collector’s Holiday & Memorabilia Set
$60

Starting bid

Item #17 – Royals Collector’s Holiday & Memorabilia Set

Starting Bid: $60
A unique mix of collectibles and seasonal keepsakes for Royals fans.

Includes:

  • Cole Ragans Bobblehead
  • Vinnie Pasquantino Bobblehead
  • Royals Christmas ornament
  • Large 5-topping Papa John’s pizza coupon
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Adventure Package item
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Adventure Package
$180

Starting bid

Item #18 – Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Adventure Package

Starting Bid: $180

Get ready for high-speed fun with this Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Adventure Package valued at $230. Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun night out, this package combines racing, games, and exclusive Andretti swag.

Includes:

  • Two Andretti 2-Packs
  • Two Free 1-Hour Game Cards
  • Andretti Football
  • Andretti Koozies
  • Andretti Lanyards

A high-energy package packed with racing, arcade action, and family fun.

Estimated Value: $230

Majestic Restaurant Signature Dining Experience item
Majestic Restaurant Signature Dining Experience
$150

Starting bid

Item #19– Majestic Restaurant Signature Dining Experience

Starting Bid: $150
Experience one of Kansas City’s iconic dining destinations paired with a bottle of wine.


Starting Bid: $150
Includes:

  • $200 gift card
  • Bottle of wine
Private Tour with Bob Kendrick for 10 + Limited Edition Buck item
Private Tour with Bob Kendrick for 10 + Limited Edition Buck
$150

Starting bid

Item #20 – Private Tour with Bob Kendrick for 10 + Limited Edition Buck O’Neil Bobblehead

Starting Bid: $150

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind private experience at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Museum President Bob Kendrick as your personal guide for you and up to 10 guests. This behind-the-scenes tour offers an unforgettable journey through baseball history, storytelling, and legacy.

This exclusive package also includes a Limited Edition Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame Inductee 2022 Bobblehead, making this both a memorable experience and a collector’s item.

Includes:

  • Private guided tour of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with Bob Kendrick
  • Admission for up to 10 guests
  • Limited Edition Buck O’Neil Hall of Fame 2022 Bobblehead

A rare opportunity to experience history, honor the legends, and create lasting memories.

Estimated Value: Priceless / Exclusive Experience

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