Derrick Thomas / Neil Smith Legacy Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Featuring a Maikel Garcia bobblehead, highlighting one of the Royals’ rising stars who made his mark on the international stage as a standout player in the World Baseball Classic
This bundle also includes pieces connected to Royals legend Denny Matthews, longtime voice of the franchise, alongside Ryan Lefebvre, and current Royals infielder Michael Massey
A true collector’s set that brings together the past, present, and future of Kansas City baseball
Perfect for any Royals fan looking to own a piece of the game from the booth to the field and all the way to the world stage
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Elevate your style with a bold Invicta watch, complete with complimentary custom engraving at Brookside Jewelers. A timeless statement piece with a personal touch.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy bold flavors and a purpose-driven meal with this Tacos 4 Life gift card. Great food that gives back.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Indulge in a premium self-care experience featuring luxury haircare products, styling tools, and exclusive salon gift cards. Perfect for anyone who loves high-end beauty and pampering.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $80
Savor Kansas City’s signature flavors with this $100 BBQ experience. Smoky, bold, and unforgettable.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $80
Fuel up with hearty, flavor-packed meals from Firehouse Subs. Perfect for quick bites or family meals.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $130
Double the flavor with this dining combo featuring two popular spots. A perfect mix of variety and value.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh seafood, and chef-crafted starters. A perfect night out.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $60
From casual bites to classic Italian favorites, this bundle delivers the best of both worlds.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $150
Bring the fun with a social experience that includes court time, equipment, and brunch perks. Perfect for friends, family, or date night.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $50
Enjoy award-winning Kansas City BBQ plus take-home flavors with signature sauces and seasonings.
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $50
Brunch in style with this fun, lifestyle-focused bundle featuring exclusive merch and a dining experience to match.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $250
Escape the everyday with a one-night stay at the iconic Raphael Hotel, paired with a dining experience for two. The ultimate Kansas City getaway.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy a versatile dining experience with options for both casual and classic favorites.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
A true Kansas City BBQ lover’s dream. Includes a premium dining experience plus sauces, seasonings, and exclusive gear.
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $250
Take your game to the next level with professional golf lessons and training packages designed to improve your skills on the course.
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Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Own a piece of Chiefs Kingdom with this autographed canvas — a standout display item for any fan.
Autographs Included:
Neil Smith
Deron Cherry
Christian Okoye
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Celebrate a Kansas City legend with this framed tribute to Derrick Thomas, paired with a bottle of #53 Sea of Red wine for a meaningful and memorable addition to your collection.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $50
A fun and flavorful package packed with meals, merch, and exclusive Cane’s gear.
Includes:
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $100
Step into Royals Kingdom with this exclusive fan bundle featuring collectibles, gear, and game-day essentials.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!