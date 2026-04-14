Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

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Derrick Thomas Neil Smith Third And Long Foundation

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Derrick Thomas / Neil Smith Legacy Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

KC Royals Bobblehead Basket item
KC Royals Bobblehead Basket
$100

Starting bid

Kansas City Royals Legacy Collector Bundle ⚾️

Featuring a Maikel Garcia bobblehead, highlighting one of the Royals’ rising stars who made his mark on the international stage as a standout player in the World Baseball Classic


This bundle also includes pieces connected to Royals legend Denny Matthews, longtime voice of the franchise, alongside Ryan Lefebvre, and current Royals infielder Michael Massey

A true collector’s set that brings together the past, present, and future of Kansas City baseball


Perfect for any Royals fan looking to own a piece of the game from the booth to the field and all the way to the world stage

Item #2 – Invicta Luxury Timepiece Experience item
Item #2 – Invicta Luxury Timepiece Experience
$150

Starting bid

Item #2 – Invicta Luxury Timepiece Experience

Starting Bid: $150
Elevate your style with a bold Invicta watch, complete with complimentary custom engraving at Brookside Jewelers. A timeless statement piece with a personal touch.

Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience item
Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience
$75

Starting bid

Item #3 – Tacos 4 Life Dining Experience

Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy bold flavors and a purpose-driven meal with this Tacos 4 Life gift card. Great food that gives back.

Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris item
Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris
$100

Starting bid

Item #4 – Luxury Haircare & Beauty Bundle by Kérastase Paris/Glam Room

Starting Bid: $100
Indulge in a premium self-care experience featuring luxury haircare products, styling tools, and exclusive salon gift cards. Perfect for anyone who loves high-end beauty and pampering.
Includes:

  • 2 Kérastase $50 gift cards
  • Kérastase Paris hair products
  • Fragrance
  • Body dry brush
  • Curl wand
Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package item
Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package
$80

Starting bid

Item #5 – The Rub Bar-B-Que Dining Package

Starting Bid: $80
Savor Kansas City’s signature flavors with this $100 BBQ experience. Smoky, bold, and unforgettable.

Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package item
Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package
$80

Starting bid

Item #6 – Firehouse Subs Meal Package

Starting Bid: $80
Fuel up with hearty, flavor-packed meals from Firehouse Subs. Perfect for quick bites or family meals.

Item #7 – Dining Duo: Winzart + Firehouse Bundle
$130

Starting bid

Item #7 – Dining Duo: Brew Top Grill, Corbin Park Location + Firehouse Bundle

Starting Bid: $130
Double the flavor with this dining combo featuring two popular spots. A perfect mix of variety and value.

J. Alexander’s Upscale Dining Experience for Two item
J. Alexander’s Upscale Dining Experience for Two
$150

Starting bid

Item #8 – J. Alexander’s Upscale Dining Experience for Two

Starting Bid: $150
Enjoy an elevated dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh seafood, and chef-crafted starters. A perfect night out.

Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle item
Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle
$60

Starting bid

Item #9 – Shake Shack & Maggiano’s Dining Bundle

Starting Bid: $60
From casual bites to classic Italian favorites, this bundle delivers the best of both worlds.

Includes:

  • Shake Shack $50 gift card
  • Maggiano’s $25 gift card
Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience item
Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience
$150

Starting bid

Item #10 – Chicken N Pickle VIP Experience

Starting Bid: $150
Bring the fun with a social experience that includes court time, equipment, and brunch perks. Perfect for friends, family, or date night.

Includes:

  • 2 one-hour court rentals
  • 4 paddles
  • Ball rental
  • Buy One Brunch Buffet
  • (2 certificates – $100 value each)
Q39 BBQ Experience + Signature Sauces item
Q39 BBQ Experience + Signature Sauces
$50

Starting bid

Item #11 – Q39 BBQ Experience + Signature Sauces

Starting Bid: $50
Enjoy award-winning Kansas City BBQ plus take-home flavors with signature sauces and seasonings.

Includes:

  • Q39 $50 gift card
  • BBQ sauce
  • Blues seasoning
Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package item
Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package
$50

Starting bid

Snooze Brunch Lifestyle Package

Starting Bid: $50
Brunch in style with this fun, lifestyle-focused bundle featuring exclusive merch and a dining experience to match.

Includes:

  • $50 gift card
  • Cap
  • 2 T-shirts
  • Fanny pack
  • 2 sip cups
  • Socks
Luxury Staycation & Three Course Dinner for Two item
Luxury Staycation & Three Course Dinner for Two
$250

Starting bid

Item #13 – Luxury Staycation & Dinner for 2

Starting Bid: $250
Escape the everyday with a one-night stay at the iconic Raphael Hotel, paired with a dining experience for two. The ultimate Kansas City getaway.

Includes:

  • One-night stay at The Raphael Hotel
  • 3 Course Dinner for two
Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo item
Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo
$75

Starting bid

Item #14 – Houlihan’s + Firehouse Dining Combo

Starting Bid: $75
Enjoy a versatile dining experience with options for both casual and classic favorites.

Includes:

  • Houlihan’s $50 gift card
  • Firehouse Subs $50 gift card
Jack Stack BBQ Ultimate Fan Bundle item
Jack Stack BBQ Ultimate Fan Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Item #15 – Jack Stack BBQ Ultimate Fan Bundle

Starting Bid: $100
A true Kansas City BBQ lover’s dream. Includes a premium dining experience plus sauces, seasonings, and exclusive gear.


Includes:

  • Jack Stack $100 gift card
  • T-shirt
  • BBQ sauces
  • Crossroads rub
  • 3 seasonings
PGA Tour Superstore Golf Development Package item
PGA Tour Superstore Golf Development Package
$250

Starting bid

Item #16 – PGA Tour Superstore Golf Development Package

Starting Bid: $250
Take your game to the next level with professional golf lessons and training packages designed to improve your skills on the course.

Includes:

  • Adult golf 6-pack of lessons gift card ($400 value)
  • Introductory golf package special
  • 3 lessons ($220 value)
Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas item
Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas
$100

Starting bid

Item #17 – Kansas City Chiefs Autographed Canvas

Starting Bid: $100
Own a piece of Chiefs Kingdom with this autographed canvas — a standout display item for any fan.

Autographs Included:

Neil Smith

Deron Cherry

Christian Okoye

Derrick Thomas Legacy Framed Piece + Wine item
Derrick Thomas Legacy Framed Piece + Wine
$100

Starting bid

Item #18 – Derrick Thomas Legacy Framed Piece + Bottle #58 Wine

Starting Bid: $100
Celebrate a Kansas City legend with this framed tribute to Derrick Thomas, paired with a bottle of #53 Sea of Red wine for a meaningful and memorable addition to your collection.

Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan Bundle item
Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Item #19 – Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan Bundle

Starting Bid: $50
A fun and flavorful package packed with meals, merch, and exclusive Cane’s gear.

Includes:

  • Cooler bag
  • 3 box combos
  • 3 lemonades
  • Sunglasses
  • T-shirts
  • Miscellaneous items
Kansas City Royals Ultimate Fan Swag Pack item
Kansas City Royals Ultimate Fan Swag Pack
$100

Starting bid

Item #20 – Kansas City Royals Ultimate Fan Swag Pack

Starting Bid: $100
Step into Royals Kingdom with this exclusive fan bundle featuring collectibles, gear, and game-day essentials.

Includes:

  • Perez bobblehead
  • Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead
  • Mini helmets
  • Oversized tote bag
  • Two koozies
  • Royals lanyard
  • Large 5-topping Papa John’s pizza coupon

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